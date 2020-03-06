Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 March 2020: Apply for 3500+ THDC, Rajasthan Govt, BSNL, NLC and SHSB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 March 2020 for 3500+ more than vacancies in Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), Rajasthan Home Guard, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), NLC India Limited and State Health Society Bihar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) has invited applications for the Apprentice posts. Interested applicants can apply for Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 13 March 2020.

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2020, Apply for 30 Apprentice Posts

Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has published the short recruitment notification for the post of Home Guard. A total of 2500 vacancies are available for Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for Rajasthan Home Guard Jobs through online mode on official website of Rajasthan www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 06 May 2020.

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020, 2500 Vacancies Notified, Apply @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice through the online mode on or before 12 March 2020.

BSNL Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bsnl.co.in

NLC India Limited has invited applications for Industrial Trainee (Finance) posts. Interested candidates can apply for NLC India Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 26 March 2020.

NLC India Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 56 Industrial Trainee (Finance) Posts

State Health Society, Bihar has published the recruitment notification for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), against advertisement number 03/2020. The recruitment will be done through online mode only. State Health Society Bihar Online Application will start from 09 March 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before 30 March 2020 till 06:00 PM.

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: 865 Vacancies for ANM Posts, Apply @ statehealthsocietybihar.org