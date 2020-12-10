Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 December 2020: Apply for 5200+ MAHA METRO, PCMC, DRDO -SSPL, Kalaburagi District Court and Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 December 2020 for more than 5200+ vacancies in Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), DRDO -Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Kalaburagi District Court and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kalaburagi District Court

Post Name: Stenographer, Peon, Typist & Other Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: DRDO -Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL)

Post Name: Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 24 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Post Name: JE, Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 14 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

Post Name: Lab Technician, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 253

Last Date: 15 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name: LDC, JSA, PA, SA and DEO Posts

Vacancies: 4726

Last Date: 15 December 2020