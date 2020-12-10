Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 December 2020: Apply for 5200+ MAHA METRO, PCMC, DRDO -SSPL, Kalaburagi District Court and Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 10, 2020 15:34 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 December 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 December 2020 for more than 5200+ vacancies in Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), DRDO -Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Kalaburagi District Court and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kalaburagi District Court

Post Name: Stenographer, Peon, Typist & Other Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: DRDO -Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL)

Post Name: Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 24 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Post Name: JE, Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 14 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

Post Name: Lab Technician, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 253

Last Date: 15 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name: LDC, JSA, PA, SA and DEO Posts

Vacancies: 4726

Last Date: 15 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

