Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 June 2020: Apply for 1900+ APPSC, PGCIL Powergrid, Central Silk Board, Thane Municipal Corporation and Odisha Panchayati Raj

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 June 2020 for 1900+ more than vacancies in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Central Silk Board, Thane Municipal Corporation and Odisha Panchayati Raj Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (Allopathy) under Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 July 2020 at appsc.gov.in.

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across various region in India including Southern Region, North East Region, Northern Region and Western Region II.

Central Silk Board (CSB), Bangalore has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Scientist - C, Scientist-B and Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Central Silk Board’s official website on or before 17 July 2020.

Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Intensivist, Radiologist, Cardiologist, Nephrologist, Chest Physician, Medical Officer, Executive Hospital, Nurse, Nurse ANM, 2-D ECHO Technician, Medical Transcriptionist, X-Ray Technician & Biomedical Assistant . Eligible candidates can apply online for the post on official website on or before 17 June 2020.

Odisha Livelihoods Mission is seeking a job opportunity for the post of Project Assistant, Manager and Other Posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode at olm.nic.in.