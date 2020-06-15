Central Silk Board Recruitment 2020 for 79 Scientist & Assistant Posts, Apply Online @csb.gov.in

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2020: Central Silk Board (CSB), Bangalore has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Scientist - C, Scientist-B and Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Central Silk Board’s official website on or before 17 July 2020.

Important Dates

Closing date for online application - 17 July 2020

Last Date of Submitting Hard Copy of Online Application - 20 July 2020

Central Silk Board Bangalore Vacancy Details:

Scientist-B - 59 Posts

Scientist-B CSTRI - 15 Posts

Scientist-C - 03 Posts

Assistant - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Central Silk Board Scientist & Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Scientist-B: Post Graduate degree in Science or Post Graduate degree in Agricultural Sciences.

Scientist-B CSTRI - B.E/B.Tech in Textile Technology

Scientist-C: Post Graduate degree in Zoology from any recognized University with 04 year of experience in Research and Development/Academic Institutes/Science & Technology Organizations in the field of Zoology.

Assistant : Graduate Degree in Entomology/Zoology/Agriculture/Sericulture/ Chemistry with minimum 50% marks

Age limit:

For Scientist-C - 40 years

For Scientist-B - 35 years

For Assistant - 30 Years

Pay Matrix:

Scientist-C: Level -11 (Rs.67700-208700)

Scientist-B: Level -10 (Rs.56100-177500)

Assistant: Level - 6 (Rs.35400 -112400)

Official Notification PDF Download Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for Central Silk Board Scientist & Assistant Posts

Scientist - The selection will be done on the basis of Online /Written Test and Interview

Assistant - The selection will be done on the basis of Online /Written Test

Application Procedure for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2020

Candidates can register their application by filling the basic information in the online application form on the Central Silk Board's official website www.csb.gov.in on or before 17 July 2020. The candidates are also required to send their duly signed application along with all relevant documents to the Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, ‘Central Silk Board Complex’, Hosur Road, BTM Layout, Madiwala, Bangalore – 560068, Karnatka latest by 20 July 2020.