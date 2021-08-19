Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 August 2021: Apply for 25500+ SSC, AIIMS Raipur, BHEL, NHM Haryana

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 August 2021 for more than 25500+ vacancies in Staff Selection Commission (SSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and National Health Mission Haryana Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Post Name: Senior Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 07 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana

Post Name: Consultant Psychiatrist, Physician/Consultant Medicine & Other Posts

Vacancies: 39

Last Date: 07 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 14 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 168

Last Date: 04 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name: Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) Posts

Vacancies: 25000+

Last Date: 31 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification