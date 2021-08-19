Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 August 2021: Apply for 25500+ SSC, AIIMS Raipur, BHEL, NHM Haryana

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 August 2021 for more than 25500+ vacancies in Staff Selection Commission (SSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and National Health Mission Haryana Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Post Name: Senior Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 27
Last Date: 07 September 2021
4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana
Post Name: Consultant Psychiatrist, Physician/Consultant Medicine & Other Posts
Vacancies: 39
Last Date: 07 September 2021
3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 50
Last Date: 14 September 2021
2. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 168
Last Date: 04 October 2021
1. Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Name: Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) Posts
Vacancies: 25000+
Last Date: 31 August 2021