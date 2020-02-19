Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 February 2020: Apply for 1700+ Vacancies in RBU, GTB Hospital, MOIL Limited, Assam Police and Dakshin Dinajpur District

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 February 2020 for 1700+ more than vacancies in Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, MOIL Limited, Assam Police and Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Rabindra Bharati University has invited applications for the Junior Assistant, Junior Attendant, Junior Guard and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Rabindra Bharati University Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 March 2020.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has invited applications for the Senior Resident Doctor posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 25 to 27 February 2020.

MOIL Limited has invited applications for the Graduate Trainee and Management Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply for MOIL Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 09 March 2020.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constables (Communication/ Messenger /Carpenter /UB) in Apro and Sub-Officer, Firemen & Emergency Rescuers in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Online applications are invited for Assam Police Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). Assam Police Constable Applications will be invited from 25 February 2020 and the last date of application is 14 March 2020.

Dakshin Dinajpur District has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Village Resource Person. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4 March 2020.

