Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020: 204 Vacancies Notified for Village Resource Person Posts

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020: Dakshin Dinajpur District has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Village Resource Person. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4 March 2020.

A total of 204 vacancies have been notified for the post of Village Resource Person. 10th pass candidates have a great opportunity. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, vacancy details and other details here.

Important Date

Walk-in-interview date: 4 March 2020

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Village Resource Person – 204 Posts

Blockwise Vacant Posts:

Balurghat – 31 Posts

Hili – 12 Posts

Tapan – 26 Posts

Kumarganj – 30 Posts

Gangarampur – 44 Posts

Banshihari – 14 Posts

Harirampur – 23 Posts

Kushmandi – 24 Posts

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board and should be a resident of the concerned Gram Panchayat.

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – Minimum 18 years

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for Village Resource Person on the basis of Interview.

Dakshin Dinajpur District Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 4 March 2020 in the Office of the Respective Block Development officer, Dakshin Dinajpur District, West Bengal along with the documents.

