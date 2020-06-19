Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 June 2020: Apply for 200+ KAPL, PGCIL Powergrid, BSAH Delhi, Loksabha and TCC Kerala

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 June 2020 for 200+ more than vacancies in Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH) New Delhi, Parliament of India Lok sabha and Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited (TCC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 03 July 2020.

KAPL Recruitment 2020 for 47 Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts Across India

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, is hiring candidates for apprenticeship in Odisha Projects for a period of one year in Graduate in Electrical Engineering , Graduate in Civil Engineering, Executive (HR), Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering, Assistant (HR) and ITI - Electrical. Eligible and interested can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 08 July 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020 for 60 Apprentice Posts for Odisha Project

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi has invited applications for the 40 Junior Resident posts on the official website of Health Department, Government of Delhi. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 22/23/24 June 2020.

BSAH Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 40 Junior Resident Posts, Apply @health.delhigovt.nic.in

Parliament of India, Lok sabha has invited applications for the Translator posts. Interested applicants can apply for Parliament of India, Lok sabha Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 27 July 2020.

Loksabha Recruitment 2020: Apply for 47 Translator Posts

Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited (TCC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Fitter, Mechanic, Operator and other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at tcckerala.com. TCC Kerala Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will start from 19 June 2020 and continue till 30 June 2020 at tcc.kerala.com or cmdkerala.net. The candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details of the recruitment here.