Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 May 2020: Apply for 300+ SCBMCH, NHM Chhattisgarh, CIPET, IISER and CNBC Hospital Delhi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 May 2020 for 300+ more than vacancies in Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College & Hospital (SCBMCH), National Health Mission Chhattisgarh, Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC) Delhi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College & Hospital, (SCBMCH), Cuttack is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician & Radiographer posts on temporary basis (Daily Wages) for COVID-19 Management. Interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 20 May 2020. Retired Staff are also eligible to attend the interview.

SCBMCH Recruitment 2020: Interview for 250 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist & Other Posts

National Health Mission Chhattisgarh under Health Department Chhattisgarh has invited applications for the 36 posts of Medical Officer, MD Medicine and MD Anesthesia on its official websites-cghealth.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 May 2020.

NHM Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 for 36 Posts of Medical Officer and other Under COVID-19 @cghealth.nic.in

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has extended the last date of applications for the recruitment to the post of Senior Officer, Officer, Technical Officer, Assistant Officer, Assistant Technical Officer, Administrative Assistant Gr.III and Technical Assistant Gr. III. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2020.

CIPET Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 57 Administrative Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Across India

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Superintending Engineer, Junior Translator and Office Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 June 2020.

IISER Non Teaching Recruitment 2020: Apply for 24 Superintending Engineer, Jr. Translator & Office Asst in Behrampur

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident on adhoc basis. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 May 2020.