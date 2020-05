CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 59 Administrative Assistant and Other Posts

CIPET Recruitment 2020: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Senior Officer, Officer, Technical Officer, Assistant Officer, Assistant Technical Officer, Administrative Assistant Gr.III and Technical Assistant Gr. III across India. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 29 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 29 May 2020

CIPET Technical and Non-Technical Vacancy Details

Group A

Senior Officer (Personnel & Administration) – 4 Posts

Officer (Personnel & Administration) – 6 Posts

Technical Officer – 10 Posts

Group B

Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration)/ Assistant Officer (Finance & Accounts) – 6 Posts

Assistant Technical Officer – 10 Posts

Group-C

Administrative Assistant Gr.III – 6 Posts

Technical Assistant Gr. III - 15 Posts

CIPET Technical and Non-Technical Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Officer - Graduation in any discipline from recognized University and MBA / Post Graduation in Public Administration/ PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute, with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level. Minimum 08 years experience in HR, administration, personnel, purchase functions etc. in a reputed organization.

Officer -Graduation in any discipline from recognized University and MBA / Post Graduation in Public Administration / PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute, with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level. Minimum 05 years experience in HR, administration, personnel, purchase functions etc. in a reputed organization

Technical Officer -Full Time First Class M.E./M.Tech with 2 Years Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers / Plastics. OR Ph.D in Polymer Engineering / Science / Technology with 1 Year Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers / Plastics.Atleast 3 years in pay matrix level-9 or 13 years total experience in pay matrix levels 9 to 7 counted together under the Central Govt. or State Govt.

Assistant Officer - Full Time First Class B.E./B.Tech in Mech/Chem/Polymer Technology or equivalent with 2 Years relevant Post Qualification experience OR Full Time First Class M.Sc with specialization in Polymer Science with 3 Years Post Qualification experience in relevant field of Polymers/Plastic and atleast 3 years experience

Assistant Technical Officer Personnel & Administration: Graduate in any discipline from recognized University and MBA/Post Graduation in Public Administration /PG diploma in Management from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks at Graduation and Post Graduation Level. Atleast 3 Years Post Qualification experience in HR, Administration, Personnel, Purchase functions etc. in a reputed organization

Finance & Accounts: Full time First Class B.Com with Full time First Class MBA(Finance) / Full time First Class M.Com from a recognized University. Atleast 3 Years relevant Post Qualification experience.

Administrative Assistant - Graduation in any discipline from recognized University with minimum 52% marks. Speed in English Typing @ 35 wpm or Speed in Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. (35 wpm and 30wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 keys depressions for each word). Minimum 2 years post qualification experience handling Office communications

Technical Assistant - Dip. in Mech. / DPMT / DPT / PGDPTQC / PGDPPT / PDPMD with CAD/CAM with 1 year relevant post qualification experience OR ITI (Fitter / Turner / Machinist) with 2 years relevant post-qualification experience

Age Limit:

Senior Officer - 40 years

Officer - 35 years

Technical Officer - 35 years

Assistant Technical Officer - 32 years

Assistant Officer - 32 years

Administrative Assistant Gr. III - 32 years

Technical Assistant - 32 years

Download CIPET Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CIPET Technical and Non-Technical Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can send the application in the prescribed format along with necessary enclosures “The Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600032” latest by 29 May 2020. The candidates should clearly mention “Advertisement No. with Date” and "Name of the post applied for" in bold letters on top of the envelope.