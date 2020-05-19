Study at Home
SCBMCH Recruitment 2020: Interview for 250 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist & Other Posts

Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College & Hospital, (SCBMCH), Cuttack is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Other Posts

May 19, 2020 10:18 IST
SCBMCH Recruitment 2020: Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College & Hospital, (SCBMCH), Cuttack is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician & Radiographer posts on temporary basis (Daily Wages) for COVID-19 Management. Interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 20 May 2020. Retired Staff are also eligible to attend the interview.

Interview Details:

  • Interview Date - 20 May 2020 (Wednesday)
  • Time - 10.30 am to 4.00 pm
  • Venue - LT-1 & LT-2 of SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

SCBMCH Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse – 250 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 12 Posts
  • Laboratory Technician - 44 Posts
  • Radiographer - 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician and Radiographer Posts

Educational Qualification: 

  • Staff Nurse: 10+2 with Diploma in GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing
  • Pharmacist:  HSC and Diploma in Pharmacy.
  • Laboratory Technician: HSC, +2 Science Exam and DMLT.
  • Radiographer:  HSC, +2 Science Exam and DMRT.

SCBMCH Pay Scale

  • Staff Nurse: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day Remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive)
  • Pharmacist:  Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive).
  • Laboratory Technician: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive)
  • Radiographer: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive)

SCBMCH Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

SCBMCH Official Website

How to Apply for SCBMCH  Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician & Radiographer Recruitment 2020?

Interested and Eligible candidates can attend the interview at LT-1 & LT-2 of SCB Medical College, Cuttack on 20 May 2020 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM

 

