SCBMCH Recruitment 2020: Interview for 250 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist & Other Posts

SCBMCH Recruitment 2020: Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College & Hospital, (SCBMCH), Cuttack is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician & Radiographer posts on temporary basis (Daily Wages) for COVID-19 Management. Interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 20 May 2020. Retired Staff are also eligible to attend the interview.
Interview Details:
- Interview Date - 20 May 2020 (Wednesday)
- Time - 10.30 am to 4.00 pm
- Venue - LT-1 & LT-2 of SCB Medical College, Cuttack.
SCBMCH Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse – 250 Posts
- Pharmacist - 12 Posts
- Laboratory Technician - 44 Posts
- Radiographer - 9 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician and Radiographer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse: 10+2 with Diploma in GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing
- Pharmacist: HSC and Diploma in Pharmacy.
- Laboratory Technician: HSC, +2 Science Exam and DMLT.
- Radiographer: HSC, +2 Science Exam and DMRT.
SCBMCH Pay Scale
- Staff Nurse: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day Remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive)
- Pharmacist: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive).
- Laboratory Technician: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive)
- Radiographer: Rs. 1000 per day (Rs. 388 per day remuneration and Rs. 612/- Covid Incentive)
SCBMCH Recruitment Notification PDF 2020
How to Apply for SCBMCH Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician & Radiographer Recruitment 2020?
Interested and Eligible candidates can attend the interview at LT-1 & LT-2 of SCB Medical College, Cuttack on 20 May 2020 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM