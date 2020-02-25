Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 February 2020: Apply for 4500+ LIC, KSRTC, Tripura Police, Telangana High Court and RRCAT

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 February 2020 for 4500+ more than vacancies in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Tripura Police, Telangana High Court and Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2020.

LIC Recruitment 2020: AAO & AE Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for 218 Posts @licindia.in

Online application for KSRTC Recruitment 2020 has been started from today. Candidates can apply till 24 February 2020. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver and Driver-cum-Conductor, against advertisement number 01/2020. A total of 3745 vacancies are notified under KSRTC Driver and Conductor Posts. Out of the total, 1200 vacancies are for KSRTC Driver Recruitment and 2545 are for KSRTC Conductor Recruitment. KSRTC is conducting an online application process for the recruitment of Drivers and Driver cum Conductors on ksrtcjobs.karnataka.gov.in. KSRTC conductor and driver online application will start from 24 February 2020 and the closing date of application is 20 March 2020.

KSRTC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3745 Driver and Driver cum Conductor Posts ksrtcjobs.karnataka.gov.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Tripura Police is hiring Mahila Police Volunteers. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts before 29 February 2020.

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: 463 Vacancies Notified for Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, 12th Pass can apply

Telangana High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 13 April 2020.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Civil Judge, Apply Online from 13 March

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited applications for the Trade Apprentice posts. Interested applicants can apply for Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 70 Trade Apprentice Posts