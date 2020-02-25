Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Civil Judge, Apply Online from 13 March

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020: Telangana High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 13 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of online application for Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020: 13 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020: 13 April 2020

Date for conducting screening test: 3 May 2020

Date of hall tickets for screening test: 23 April 2020

Placing of Question Paper and Preliminary Key/Response Sheets in the website of the high court: 7 May 2020

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge – 87 Posts

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have Law Degree from a recognized University.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 23 to 26 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his/her performance in Screening Test, Written Test and Viva Voce.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Official Website



Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 13 April 2020.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

For OC/ OBC: Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ ST: Rs. 500/-

