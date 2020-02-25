Search

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: 463 Vacancies Notified for Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, 12th Pass can apply

 Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at tripurapolice.gov.in. Check details here.

Feb 25, 2020 13:12 IST
Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: Tripura Police is hiring Mahila Police Volunteers. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts before 29 February 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 24 February 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: 29 February 2020

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Mahila Police Volunteer – 463 Posts

  • West Tripura – 250 Vacancies
  • Gomati – 213 Vacancies

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 12th from a recognized Board and should be from the geographical area and conversant with the local dialects. 

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Salary – Rs. 1000/- Per Month

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his/her performance in Personal Interview.

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Official Website

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure 
Interested candidates can apply for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Superintendent of Police West Tripura District Police Headquarters, Fire Brigade Chowmuhani, A.K. Road, Agartala, Tripura West, PIN - 799001 on or before 29 February 2020 along with the documents.

Job Summary
NotificationTripura Police Recruitment 2020: 463 Vacancies Notified for Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, 12th Pass can apply
Notification DateFeb 25, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionMar 29, 2019
Official URLhttp://tripurapolice.gov.in/recruitments
Cityagartala
StateTripura
CountryIndia
Organization Police Paramilitary Forces
Education Qual Senior Secondary
Functional Administration

