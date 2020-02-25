Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: 463 Vacancies Notified for Mahila Police Volunteer Posts, 12th Pass can apply

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: Tripura Police is hiring Mahila Police Volunteers. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts before 29 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 24 February 2020

Last date for submission of application for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020: 29 February 2020

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Mahila Police Volunteer – 463 Posts

West Tripura – 250 Vacancies

Gomati – 213 Vacancies

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 12th from a recognized Board and should be from the geographical area and conversant with the local dialects.

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Salary – Rs. 1000/- Per Month

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his/her performance in Personal Interview.

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Official Website

Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Tripura Police Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Superintendent of Police West Tripura District Police Headquarters, Fire Brigade Chowmuhani, A.K. Road, Agartala, Tripura West, PIN - 799001 on or before 29 February 2020 along with the documents.

