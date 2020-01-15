Top 5 of the day–15 January 2020, Vacancies Vizag Steel, NPCIL, NABARD, MAHAGENCO, CDAC Noida and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Vizag Steel, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020 www.vizagsteel.com RINL Vacancy Notification for 188 Management Trainee Posts and Radiologist posts. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a Navaratna Company under Ministry of Steel, Visakhapatnam, Government Of India invites online applications from eligible candidates for recruiting the posts of Management Trainee (Tech) and Radiologist posts to fill up vacancies in RINL. So all eligible candidates should apply online at Vizag steel website from 16 January 2020.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant/B and Technician/B at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana Vill (GHAVPV). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Scientific Assistant & Technician Recruitment 2020 on official website on or before 21 January 2020.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (RDBS/ Rajbhasha/ Legal) Posts in Grade ‘A’. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before on or before 3 February 2020.

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Executive Engineer, Addl EE & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before on or before 5 February 2020.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for the Project Manager and Project Engineer posts. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 30, 31 January & 01 February 2020.

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020 for 189 Management Trainee Posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 102 Scientific Assistant & Technician Posts

NABARD Recruitment 2020: 150 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager (RDBS/Rajbhasha/Legal) Posts in Grade ‘A’

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 234 Executive Engineer, Addl EE & Other Posts

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 143 Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts