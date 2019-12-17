Top 5 of the day–17 December 2019, Vacancies NIEPMD, Coal India, NPCIL, Jaipur Metro, VSSC and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disablities (NIEPMD), Coal India Limited (CIL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation of India (JMRCL), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disablities (NIEPMD) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor, Clinical Assistant and other post. Interested candidates can apply for National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disablities (NIEPMD) Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 05 January 2020.

Coal India Limited (CIL), a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India has published the recruitment notification for the post of Management Trainee (MT) Posts. A total of 1326 vacancies are notified for various disciplines such as Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Coal Preparation, Systems, Materials Management, Finance & Accounts, Personnel & HR, Marketing & Sales and Community Development. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Coal India Management Trainee recruitment through online application mode only. CIL Management Trainee online applications will start from 21 December and will continue till 19 January 2020. Before applying the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver, Technician & Other for its unit at 'Kaiga Site'. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 17 December to 6 January 2020.

Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation of India (JMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Maintainer, Junior Engineer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technician B & Draughtsman B. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 December 2019.

