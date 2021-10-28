Top Government Jobs 2021: 16000+ Vacancies Notified for 10th/12th Pass in India Post, Navy, Police, Railway, FCI and Others

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Candidates having 10th/12th Pass have golden chance to apply for more than 16000+ Vacancies in various organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Oct 28, 2021 10:17 IST
Top Government Jobs 2021: Candidates having 10th/12th Pass have golden chance to apply for more than 16000+ Vacancies including Police  Lokrakshak, Apprentice, Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS),Watchman, Sailor, Graduate/Diploma Apprentice and others. 

These government jobs have been released by many leading organizations including Indian Navy,  Indian Postal Department,  Railway, Food Corporation of India (FCI) CG Police, Bharat Electronics Limited  and others. Candidates having 10th/12th pass can apply for these posts and grab these opportunities to become a part of leading organization of the country including Railway, India Post, Indian Navy and much more. 

The candidates are advised to go through this article to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to any post. Let’s have a look at all the latest government job recruitment.

Indian Navy
 Indian Navy has published a notification for recruitment of unmarried male candidates as Sailors under Matric Recruit (MR) in the employment newspaper dated 23 October to 29 October 2021. Online Applications are invited on joinindiannavy.gov.in upto 02 November 2021.
Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 300 Vacancie before 2 Nov @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Gujarat Police
Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has invited application for 10459 vacancies  for Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable  and S.R.P.F. Constable under Gujarat Police Department.
Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Notification 2021 for 10400+ Constable Posts

CG Police 
Office of the Superintendent of Police District Dakshin Bastar Dantewada under CG Police has released the notification in connection with the recruitment of 300 Fighter Constables. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 November 2021. 
CG Police Recruitment 2021: 10th Pass Can Apply for 300 Fighter Constables Post; Check Salary, Eligibility

Kerala Post Office 
Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021: Kerala Postal Circle is looking to recruit Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at various post offices and other mail offices of the state. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application through offline mode on or before 03 December 2021.

Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021

FCI Haryana
 Food Corporation of India (FCI) will recruit 380 Watchmen for manning posts in its Depot and Offices spread across the Haryana State. 8th passed candidates between 18 to 25 years of age can apply online on or before  19 November 2021.
FCI Haryana Recruitment 2021 for 380 Vacancies, Apply Online 

Rajasthan Post Office
Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website - indiapost.gov.in.
Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Ladakh Police 
The Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF against 213 vacancies in the Pay Level-2 (19900-63200) on its website (police.ladakh.gov.in).
Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 for Constable Posts: 10th Pass Apply

South Central Railway
Candidates looking for opportunity under Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR) can apply online for the post of Apprentice from 04 October 2021. SCR Apprentice Online Application will close on 03 November 2021 on official webpage of RRC SCR  i.e. scr.indianrailways.gov.in.
South Central Railway SCR Recruitment 2021 for 4103 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in before 3 Nov

FCI 
Food Corporation of India (FCI) is looking for Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. A total of 860 vacancies are available for the said posts. Online applications are invited from the candidates on its online portal from 11 October to 10 November 2021 on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.
FCI Recruitment 2021 for 860 Watchman Posts, Apply Online @fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

BEL
  Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 80 posts of Diploma Apprentice in various branches.
BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Various Diploma Apprentice Posts @ bel-india.in, Check Direct Link Here

BEL Chennai Recruitment 2021 for 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @boat-srp.com,Check Eligibility

Job Summary
NotificationTop Government Jobs 2021: 16000+ Vacancies for 10th/12th Pass in India Post, Navy, Police, Railway, FCI and much more
Notification DateOct 28, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 10, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary
Functional Other Funtional Area
