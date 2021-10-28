Top Government Jobs 2021: 16000+ Vacancies Notified for 10th/12th Pass in India Post, Navy, Police, Railway, FCI and Others

Candidates having 10th/12th Pass have golden chance to apply for more than 16000+ Vacancies in various organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top Government Jobs 2021: Candidates having 10th/12th Pass have golden chance to apply for more than 16000+ Vacancies including Police Lokrakshak, Apprentice, Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS),Watchman, Sailor, Graduate/Diploma Apprentice and others.

These government jobs have been released by many leading organizations including Indian Navy, Indian Postal Department, Railway, Food Corporation of India (FCI) CG Police, Bharat Electronics Limited and others. Candidates having 10th/12th pass can apply for these posts and grab these opportunities to become a part of leading organization of the country including Railway, India Post, Indian Navy and much more.

The candidates are advised to go through this article to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to any post. Let’s have a look at all the latest government job recruitment.

Indian Navy

Indian Navy has published a notification for recruitment of unmarried male candidates as Sailors under Matric Recruit (MR) in the employment newspaper dated 23 October to 29 October 2021. Online Applications are invited on joinindiannavy.gov.in upto 02 November 2021.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 300 Vacancie before 2 Nov @joinindiannavy.gov.in





Gujarat Police

Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has invited application for 10459 vacancies for Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable and S.R.P.F. Constable under Gujarat Police Department.

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Notification 2021 for 10400+ Constable Posts





CG Police

Office of the Superintendent of Police District Dakshin Bastar Dantewada under CG Police has released the notification in connection with the recruitment of 300 Fighter Constables. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 November 2021.

CG Police Recruitment 2021: 10th Pass Can Apply for 300 Fighter Constables Post; Check Salary, Eligibility





Kerala Post Office

Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021: Kerala Postal Circle is looking to recruit Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at various post offices and other mail offices of the state. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application through offline mode on or before 03 December 2021.

Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021





FCI Haryana

Food Corporation of India (FCI) will recruit 380 Watchmen for manning posts in its Depot and Offices spread across the Haryana State. 8th passed candidates between 18 to 25 years of age can apply online on or before 19 November 2021.

FCI Haryana Recruitment 2021 for 380 Vacancies, Apply Online





Rajasthan Post Office

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website - indiapost.gov.in.

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in





Ladakh Police

The Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF against 213 vacancies in the Pay Level-2 (19900-63200) on its website (police.ladakh.gov.in).

Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 for Constable Posts: 10th Pass Apply





South Central Railway

Candidates looking for opportunity under Railway Recruitment Cell South Central Railway (RRC SCR) can apply online for the post of Apprentice from 04 October 2021. SCR Apprentice Online Application will close on 03 November 2021 on official webpage of RRC SCR i.e. scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

South Central Railway SCR Recruitment 2021 for 4103 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in before 3 Nov





FCI

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is looking for Watchman in its Depots and Offices in the state of Punjab. A total of 860 vacancies are available for the said posts. Online applications are invited from the candidates on its online portal from 11 October to 10 November 2021 on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI Recruitment 2021 for 860 Watchman Posts, Apply Online @fci-punjab-watch-ward.in





BEL

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 80 posts of Diploma Apprentice in various branches.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Various Diploma Apprentice Posts @ bel-india.in, Check Direct Link Here





BEL Chennai Recruitment 2021 for 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @boat-srp.com,Check Eligibility



