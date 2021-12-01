ICMR Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for MTS, Technician, DEO and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the 26 posts of Scientist-C and others on its official website. Check detail here.

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the 26 posts of Scientist-C, Project Officer, Technician, DEO and others. These vacancies are available on purely temporary basis under “Centre for Nutrition Research and Training”, Division of RBMCH and Nutrition, ICMR. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled from 09 December 2021 onwards.

Selection for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview/written test at the venue mentioned in the notification.

Important Date for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview:

Scientist – C (Food & Nutrition)-11.12.2021 Scientist – C (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)- 22.12.2021 Scientist – B (Food & Nutrition)- 11.12.2021 Scientist – B (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)-22.12.2021 Computer Programmer Grade B- 9.12.2021 Project Officer- 10.12.2021 Project Assistant-10.12.2021 Project Technician –III- 10.12.2021 Data Entry Operator Grade A- 9.12.2021 Multi Tasking Staff (Field/Lab Attendant/Peon- 4.1.2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Scientist – C (Food & Nutrition)-02

Scientist – C (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)- 02

Scientist – B (Food & Nutrition)- 02

Scientist – B (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)-02

Computer Programmer Grade B-02

Project Officer- 02

Project Assistant-04

Project Technician –III- 02

Data Entry Operator Grade A- 04

Multi Tasking Staff (Field/Lab Attendant/Peon- 04

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist – C (Food & Nutrition)-Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Food & Nutrition from a recognized University with 4 years experience in field of Food & Nutrition OR 2nd Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Food & Nutrition from a recognized university with 4 years experience in field of Food & Nutrition.

Scientist – C (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)- Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Life Science (Biochemistry, Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized University with 4 years experience in relevant field OR 2nd Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Life Science (Biochemistry, Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized university with 4 years experience in relevant field.

Scientist – B (Food & Nutrition)- Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Food & Nutrition from a recognized University with 2 years experience in field of Food & Nutrition OR 2nd Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Food & Nutrition from a recognized university.

Scientist – B (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)-Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Life Science (Biochemistry, Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized University with 2 years experience in relevant field OR 2nd Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Life Science (Biochemistry, Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized university.

Computer Programmer Grade B-Master’s degree in Computer Application/Information Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution/University/Institute OR B.E./B. Tech in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology/Information Technology from a recognized Institution/ University with two years experience in relevant areas of programming or information system in Government, autonomous, PSU, etc. recognized organizations.

Project Officer- Graduate in Science/relevant subjects from a recognized university with five years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Project Assistant- Graduate in Science [except Physics and Mathematics (Hons)] from a recognized University with three years work experience (research/teaching) from a recognized Institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Project Technician –III- 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field/ laboratory experience in Government recognized organization (B.Sc degree shall be treated as 3 years experience).

Data Entry Operator Grade A- Intermediate or 12th pass from recognized board. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

Multi Tasking Staff (Field/Lab Attendant/Peon- High School or equivalent

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test at the venue ICMR Campus-II, Tuberculosis Association of India Building, Ist Floor, 3 Red Cross Road, Near Parliament House, New Delhi-110 001 from 09 December 2021 onwards accordance with the schedule given on the notification.