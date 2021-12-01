Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for MTS, Technician, DEO and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the 26 posts of  Scientist-C and others on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 14:18 IST
ICMR Recruitment 2021
ICMR Recruitment 2021

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the 26 posts of  Scientist-C, Project Officer, Technician, DEO and others. These vacancies are available on purely temporary basis under “Centre for Nutrition Research and Training”, Division of RBMCH and Nutrition, ICMR. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled from 09 December 2021 onwards. 

Selection for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview/written test at the venue mentioned in the notification.
 All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Important Date for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 

  1. Scientist – C (Food & Nutrition)-11.12.2021
  2. Scientist – C (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)- 22.12.2021 
  3. Scientist – B (Food & Nutrition)-  11.12.2021
  4. Scientist – B (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)-22.12.2021
  5. Computer Programmer Grade B- 9.12.2021
  6. Project Officer-  10.12.2021
  7. Project  Assistant-10.12.2021
  8. Project Technician –III- 10.12.2021
  9. Data Entry Operator Grade A-  9.12.2021
  10. Multi Tasking Staff (Field/Lab Attendant/Peon- 4.1.2022 

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Scientist – C (Food & Nutrition)-02
Scientist – C (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)- 02
Scientist – B (Food & Nutrition)- 02
Scientist – B (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)-02
Computer Programmer Grade B-02
Project Officer-  02
Project  Assistant-04
Project Technician –III- 02
Data Entry Operator Grade A-  04
Multi Tasking Staff (Field/Lab Attendant/Peon- 04

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
Scientist – C (Food & Nutrition)-Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Food & Nutrition  from a recognized University with 4 years experience in field of Food & Nutrition OR 2nd  Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Food & Nutrition from a recognized university with 4 years experience in field of Food & Nutrition. 
Scientist – C (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)- Candidates  should  possess  1st  Class  Master  Degree  in  Life  Science (Biochemistry, Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized University with 4 years  experience in relevant field OR 2nd Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Life Science (Biochemistry, Chemistry  and  Biotechnology)  from  a  recognized  university  with  4  years  experience  in relevant field. 
Scientist – B (Food & Nutrition)- Candidates should possess 1st Class Master Degree in Food & Nutrition  from a recognized University with 2 years experience in field of Food & Nutrition OR 2nd  Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Food & Nutrition from a recognized university.
Scientist – B (Life Science- Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Biotechnology)-Candidates  should  possess  1st  Class  Master  Degree  in  Life  Science  (Biochemistry, Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized University with 2 years  experience in relevant field OR 2nd Class M.Sc + Ph.D degree in Life Science (Biochemistry,  Chemistry and Biotechnology) from a recognized university.
Computer Programmer Grade B-Master’s  degree  in  Computer  Application/Information  Technology/ Computer Science from a recognized Institution/University/Institute OR B.E./B. Tech in Computer  Engineering/Computer  Science/Computer  Technology/Information  Technology  from  a  recognized  Institution/ University with two years experience in relevant areas of programming or information  system in Government, autonomous, PSU, etc. recognized organizations.
Project Officer-  Graduate in Science/relevant subjects from a recognized university with five years  work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.
Project  Assistant- Graduate in Science [except Physics and Mathematics (Hons)] from a recognized University  with  three  years  work  experience  (research/teaching)  from  a  recognized  Institution  or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.
Project Technician –III- 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician  or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field/ laboratory experience in Government recognized organization (B.Sc degree shall be treated as 3 years  experience).
Data Entry Operator Grade A-  Intermediate or 12th pass from recognized board. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer 
Multi Tasking Staff (Field/Lab Attendant/Peon- High School or equivalent

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/written test at the venue ICMR Campus-II, Tuberculosis Association of India Building, Ist Floor, 3 Red Cross Road, Near Parliament House, New Delhi-110 001 from 09 December 2021 onwards accordance with the schedule given on the notification. 

Take Free Online DRDO MTS 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationICMR Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for MTS, Technician, DEO and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process
Notification Date1 Dec, 2021
Date Of Exam4 Jan, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.