HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: 332 Vacancies Available, Download Notice @hrtchp.com

HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has released a latest notification for the recruitment of Drivers on a contract basis on hrtchp.com. A total of 332 vacancies are available under HRTC Recruitment 2021.
Candidates who wants to join HRTC for Driver Posts can submit their application on or before 27 December 2021. However, the last date for submitting applications for non-tribes is 05 January 2022. They can download and check the details through the PDF given below:
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 27 December 2021
HRTC Driver Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 332
- General - 106
- General – EWS - 32
- General – Swatantrata Senani - 10
- SC - 45
- SC – BPL - 9
- SC – Swatantrata Senani - 3
- ST - 11
- ST – BPL - 6
- OBC - 67
- OBC – BPL - 16
- OBC – Swatantrata Senani - 4
HRTC Driver Salary:
Rs. 5,910/- pm + Rs. 2,400/- as other allowances
HRTC Driver Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Candidate should be 10th Class Pass
- Possess a valid license of HTV
- Driving experience of 3 Years
HRTC Driver Age Limit:
18 to 45 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Driving Test.
How to Apply for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit the application along with other necessary documents to the concerned regional/madal office for which they are applying .
Application Fee:
Rs. 300 deposited through Demand Draft/ IPO.