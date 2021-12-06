HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: 332 Vacancies Available, Download Notice @hrtchp.com

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is hiring 332 Drivers on a contract basis. Check qualification, age limit and other details here.

HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has released a latest notification for the recruitment of Drivers on a contract basis on hrtchp.com. A total of 332 vacancies are available under HRTC Recruitment 2021.

Candidates who wants to join HRTC for Driver Posts can submit their application on or before 27 December 2021. However, the last date for submitting applications for non-tribes is 05 January 2022. They can download and check the details through the PDF given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 December 2021

HRTC Driver Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 332

General - 106

General – EWS - 32

General – Swatantrata Senani - 10

SC - 45

SC – BPL - 9

SC – Swatantrata Senani - 3

ST - 11

ST – BPL - 6

OBC - 67

OBC – BPL - 16

OBC – Swatantrata Senani - 4

HRTC Driver Salary:

Rs. 5,910/- pm + Rs. 2,400/- as other allowances

HRTC Driver Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 10th Class Pass

Possess a valid license of HTV

Driving experience of 3 Years

HRTC Driver Age Limit:

18 to 45 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Driving Test.

How to Apply for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit the application along with other necessary documents to the concerned regional/madal office for which they are applying .

Application Fee:

Rs. 300 deposited through Demand Draft/ IPO.

HRTC Driver Notification Download