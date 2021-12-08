Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 for 291 Vacancies, Apply Online from 12 December onwards

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard in various offices of Chhattisgarh State Forest and Climate Change Department. The online application will be received with effect from 12 December 2021 to 31 December 2021. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 December 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 31 December 2021



Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Forest Guard- 291 Vacancies

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The candidates between the age group of 20 to 26 years can apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done written test and PST/PET.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard PST/PET

For ST Candidates:

Hight (Male): 152 cm

Hight (Female): 145 cm

For Others:

Hight (Male): 163 cm

Hight (Female): 150 cm

Chest Normal (For All):

Male: 79 cm (Minimum)

Female: 74 cm (Minimum)

Chest Expansion (For All):

Male & Female: 50 cm (Minimum)

Download Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 12 Dec onwards

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 31 December 2021. The candidates will be able to access the online application link, once released.