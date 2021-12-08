Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 for 291 Vacancies, Apply Online from 12 December onwards

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 291 Vacancies. Check Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 17:35 IST
CG Forest Guard Recruitment 2021
CG Forest Guard Recruitment 2021

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard in various offices of Chhattisgarh State Forest and Climate Change Department. The online application will be received with effect from 12 December 2021 to 31 December 2021. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 12 December 2021
  • Last date of submission of online application: 31 December 2021

    Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Forest Guard- 291 Vacancies

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The candidates between the age group of 20 to 26 years can apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

 The selection of the candidates will be done written test and PST/PET.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard PST/PET

For ST Candidates:

  • Hight (Male): 152 cm
  • Hight (Female): 145 cm

For Others:

Hight (Male): 163 cm

Hight (Female): 150 cm

Chest Normal (For All): 

Male: 79 cm (Minimum)

Female: 74 cm (Minimum)

Chest Expansion (For All): 

Male & Female: 50 cm (Minimum)

Download Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 12 Dec onwards

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 31 December 2021. The candidates will be able to access the online application link, once released.

 

FAQ

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 31 December 2021. The candidates will be able to access the online application link, once released.

What is the age limit required for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021?

The age limit of the candidate must be between the age of 20 to 26 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

What is the last date of application submission of Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021?

31 December 2021.

What is the starting date for submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021?

12 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021?

291.

Take Free Online CGPSC CIVIL JUDGE 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationChhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021 for 291 Vacancies, Apply Online from 12 December onwards
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization Chhattisgarh Government
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.