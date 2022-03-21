Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 March 2022: 1500+ Vacancies in RBI, Cabinet Secretariat, KPSC & Others

Checklist of Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 March 2022 here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 March 2022: More than, 1500 vacancies have been announced in various renowned organisations. Candidates seeking government job opportunities can checklist of Top 5 and apply to the respective job opportunity they wish to apply for. Today, the major job of the day is from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Health Mission (NHM), Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB), Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), and Cabinet Secretariat. Let's have a look at the latest job openings.

1. Job Opening in Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is providing opportunities to the candidates to apply for RBI Grade B Exam 2022. A total of 294 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Officer Grade ‘B’ - General, Officer in Grade ‘B’ - DEPR, and Officer Grade ‘B - DSIM. Applicants who are waiting for RBI Grade B 2022 Notification can apply from 28 March 2022 on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) according to the notice released in the newspaper, as per reports. The applicants should note that RBI Grade B Application Link will close on 18 April 2022. RBI Grade B Exam is scheduled to be held from 28 May to 06 August 2022. To apply for RBI Grade B Exam, The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given in the advertisement before applying.

For Reference: RBI Grade B Notification 2022: 294 Vacancies Notified, Exam From 28 May @opportunities.rbi.org.in

2. Job Opportunity in Cabinet Secretariat

Cabinet Secretariat is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Trainee Pilot [Group ‘A’ Gazetted]. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode latest by 29 April 2022. A total of 6 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay matrix Level 10 of Pay Matrix [minimum pay of Rs. 56,100/- & allowances.

3. Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Electrician, Operator and Health Inspector under Group C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode for KPSC Group C Jobs 2022 from 31st March 2022 to 29 April 2022. A total of 410 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for

For Reference: KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 for 410 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy, Salary & Application Form Here

4. Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB)

The board is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Selection of the candidates will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/CBT. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 5 April 2022.

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: 29 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

5. National Health Mission (NHM)

Last but not the least, The State Health Society (Haryana) is hiring for 787 of Mid-Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health Officers (MLHPs-cum-CHOs) on a contractual basis under National Health Mission (NHM) for providing Comprehensive Primary Health Care Services at “Sub Center level Health & Wellness Centers” (SC-HWC) being upgraded. A total of 787 vacancies are available under Ayushman Bharat under 18 Districts.

NHM Haryana MLHP CHO Recruitment 2022 Online Applications are open till 6 April 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an OMR Based Exam on 24 April 2022 at Chandigarh / Panchkula.

For Reference: NHM Haryana Recruitment 2022 for 787 MLHP cum CHO Posts, Apply Online @nhmharyana.gov.in