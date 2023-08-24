Chandrayaan 3: Top Important MCQs for Students

Important MCQs on Chandrayaan 3: Here, you can find some important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Chandrayaan 3 for students. These can be useful for students while preparing for competitive exams and general knowledge.

Important MCQs on Chandrayaan 3: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface, India has created a moment that the world is going to remember for ages. How can this breathtaking moment not be etched in the books of general knowledge of India? To make students aware and help you in preparation for general knowledge for various competitive exams, we have brought to you some important questions on Chandrayaan 3.

These MCQs will be useful for students willing to take entrance exams for admission into various colleges. Most such competitive exams have a general knowledge section, which consists of questions from such huge events that take place in India throughout the year. These MCQs presented below are important for the examination preparation point of view and must be read by all the students appearing for college entrance exams.

Important MCQs on Chandrayaan 3 for students

1. What is the name of the lander of Chandrayaan 3?

a. Pragyaan

b. Vikram

c. Ritu

d. Dhruv

Answer. b) Vikram

2. Which space agency in the world has launched Chandrayaan 3?

a. NASA

b. Roskosmos

c. ISRO

d. JAXA

Answer. c) ISRO

3. Who is the project director of India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan 3?

a. Vikram Sarabhai

b. S. Somnath

c. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava

d. P Veeramuthuvel

Answer. d) P Veeramuthuvel

4. What is the primary objective of Chandrayaan 3?

a. Search for the possibility of human settlement on the moon

b. To study the moon’s atmosphere and temperature

c. To look for water residues on the moon's surface

d. To make a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon

Answer. d) To make a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon

5. At what time and date did Chandrayaan 3 land on the moon's surface?

a. 17th August, 2023 (6:04 PM)

b. 23rd August, 2023 (6:04 PM)

c. 14th July, 2023 (6:04 PM)

d. 20th August, 2023 (6:04 PM)

Answer. b) 23rd August, 2023 (6:04 PM)

6. What is the name of the rover of Chandrayaan 3?

a. Vikram

b. Pragyaan

c. Dhruv

d. Ritu

Answer. b) Pragyaan

7. What is the budget for Chandrayaan 3?

a. Rs 615 Crores

b. Rs 647 Crores

c. Rs 978 Crores

d. Rs 386 Crores

Answer. a) 615 Crores

8. How many days did Chandrayaan 3 take to reach the moon's surface?

a. 39 days

b. 40 days

c. 25 days

d. 42 days

Answer. b) 40 days

9. Which fuel was used in Chandrayaan 3?

a. Liquid fuel

b. Liquid hydrogen

c. Liquid oxygen

d. Both b & c

Answer. d) Both b & c

10. Who is known as the Rocket Women of Chandrayaan 3?

a. Ritu Karidhal

b. Kalpana Kalahasti

c. Nandini Harinath

d. Tessy Thomas

Answer. a) Ritu Karidhal

Also Read: