Top 20+ Korean Words for K-Drama Fans: If you are a Korean drama lover, just like other fans out there, then this article is for you to learn and speak Korean in a fun way. Might have probably heard of the words "oppa," "saranghae," or "aigoo" repeatedly. They are not only words but also hold a deep meaning. Learning Korean words not only enhances your way of viewing these K-dramas, but you will learn something new. Here are 20+ popular Korean words and phrases that every viewer should know!
1. Common Korean Words & Phrases in K-Dramas (with Meanings and Usage)
Students can check the most commonly used Korean words here:
|
Korean Word
|
Pronunciation (in English)
|
Meaning
|
Usage in K-Dramas
|
오빠
|
oppa
|
Older brother (used by females to older males)
|
Romantic interest or older male friend
|
언니
|
eonni
|
Older sister (used by females)
|
Friendly or sisterly term
|
형
|
hyung
|
Older brother (used by males)
|
Between close male friends
|
누나
|
noona
|
Older sister (used by males)
|
Affectionate or respectful term
|
아줌마
|
ajumma
|
Middle-aged woman
|
Refers to older ladies like aunties
|
아저씨
|
ajeossi
|
Middle-aged man
|
Used for older men, often strangers
|
사랑해
|
saranghae
|
I love you
|
Common in romantic K-Dramas
|
고마워
|
gomawo
|
Thank you (informal)
|
Used among friends or loved ones
|
감사합니다
|
gamsahamnida
|
Thank you (formal)
|
Used in polite or formal situations
|
미안해
|
mianhae
|
I'm sorry (informal)
|
Apologising to close ones
|
죄송합니다
|
joesonghamnida
|
I’m sorry (formal)
|
Formal apology
|
네
|
ne
|
Yes
|
Often used for agreement
|
아니요
|
ani-yo
|
No
|
Used to deny or disagree
|
진짜?
|
jinjja?
|
Really?
|
Expression of surprise
|
대박
|
daebak
|
Awesome / Amazing
|
Reacting to something cool or shocking
|
아이고
|
aigoo
|
Oh my! / Oh dear!
|
Used to express tiredness, stress, or shock
|
화이팅
|
hwaiting / fighting
|
You can do it! / Good luck!
|
Encouragement before a challenge
|
잘 자
|
jal ja
|
Good night
|
Casual goodbye before sleeping
|
배고파
|
baegopa
|
I'm hungry
|
Often used comically or casually
|
어디야?
|
eodiya?
|
Where are you?
|
Asking someone’s location
|
왜?
|
wae?
|
Why?
|
Simple question used frequently
|
그만해
|
geumanhae
|
Stop it
|
Used in angry or serious tones
2. Popular K-Drama Expressions Explained
-
Oppa, Saranghae!
If you have seen romantic K-dramas, then you might know about these words. It means “Oppa, I love you!” and is used when a female confesses her love to an older male.
-
Daebak!
This exclamationary word means ‘Oh Wow’ in english.
-
Aigoo!
The meaning of this word is ‘Oh My Gosh’.
3. Bonus Words That K-Drama Fans Will Recognise
Check the table below to learn,
|
Korean Word
|
Pronunciation
|
Meaning
|
바보
|
babo
|
Fool / Silly person (used jokingly or affectionately)
|
짱
|
jjang
|
Best / Awesome
|
멋있다
|
meoshitta
|
Cool / Handsome
|
깜짝이야
|
kkamjjakiya
|
You scared me!
|
귀여워
|
gwiyeowo
|
Cute
Some More Common Korean Phrases For Beginners
|
Korean Word
|
Pronunciation (in English)
|
Meaning
|
Usage in K-Dramas
|
안녕
|
annyeong
|
Hi / Hello / Goodbye
|
Informal greeting to friends or close ones
|
괜찮아?
|
gwenchana?
|
Are you okay?
|
Asking about someone's well-being
|
몰라
|
molla
|
I don't know
|
When someone is unsure or unaware
|
알겠어
|
algesseo
|
I understand / Okay
|
Indicating comprehension or agreement
|
빨리
|
ppalli
|
Hurry up / Quickly
|
Often used to urge someone to move faster
|
가자!
|
gaja!
|
Let's go!
|
Encouraging others to depart or start an activity
|
맛있다
|
masitta
|
Delicious
|
Complimenting food
|
진심
|
jinsim
|
Seriously / Genuinely
|
Emphasizing sincerity or truth
|
어떡해?
|
eotteokhae?
|
What do I do?
|
Expressing helplessness or concern in a situation
|
미안해
|
mianhae
|
I'm sorry (informal)
|
Apologizing to close friends or family
|
보고 싶다
|
bogo sipda
|
I miss you
|
Expressing longing for someone
|
힘내!
|
himnae!
|
Cheer up! / Be strong!
|
Encouraging someone going through a tough time
|
잘 가
|
jal ga
|
Go well / Goodbye
|
Casual farewell when someone is leaving
|
뭐?
|
mwo?
|
What?
|
Simple, informal question for "what"
|
정말?
|
jeongmal?
|
Really? / Seriously?
|
Expressing surprise or seeking confirmation
|
제발
|
jebal
|
Please
|
Often used with an earnest or pleading tone
|
안돼
|
andwae
|
No way / Can't do it
|
Expressing refusal or impossibility
|
축하해
|
chukhahae
|
Congratulations
|
Congratulating someone on an achievement
|
수고했어
|
sugohaesseo
|
Good job / You worked hard
|
Acknowledging someone's effort
|
밥 먹자
|
bap meokja
|
Let's eat
|
Casual invitation to eat
|
Hangul
|
Romanisation
|
Part of Speech / Category
|
Meaning / Usage
|
진짜?
|
jinjja?
|
Phrase
|
“Really?”—used to express surprise or disbelief in dramas
|
혼족 / 혼밥 / 혼술
|
honjok / honbap / honsul
|
Nouns (modern slang)
|
“Solo‑tribe” lifestyle: doing things alone (e.g. eating alone = honbap; drinking alone = honsul)
|
파이팅!
|
paiting! / hwaiting!
|
Interjection
|
Cheer of encouragement like “You can do it!” or “Let’s go!”
|
애교
|
aegyo
|
Noun (cute/slang)
|
Displaying cuteness or affection through gestures or speech—often seen in K‑pop and dramas
|
고수
|
gosu
|
Noun (slang)
|
“Expert” or “pro” (originally martial arts, now gaming mastery)
|
아리랑
|
Arirang
|
Noun (cultural term)
|
Iconic Korean folk song / cultural symbol; evokes nostalgia or homeland feelings
4. Why K-Drama Words Are a Fun Way to Learn Korean
Well, learning with the help of K-dramas can improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. Not only this, learning the language can make your viewing experience much better and get to know about their culture as well.
The Importance of Formality in Korean
Korean language can be spoken both formally and informally depending on the age, relationship and other factors as well. Check the example below:
-
"Thank you" can be gomawo (informal) or gamsahamnida (formal)
-
“I’m sorry” becomes mianhae (informal) or joesonghamnida (formal)
So whenever you will be watching these dramas, pay attention to how the characters talk based on their roles.
Now that you know about these words, start recognising in the next K-drama that you will binge-watch. Don’t forget to open this article while watching the drama to improve your vocabulary skills. Happy Learning.
Who knows? This could be your first step toward becoming a full-fledged Korean speaker!
