Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 50+ Korean Words for K-Drama Fans: Common Phrases, Meanings & Pronunciations

Korean Words For K-Drama Fans: A die-hard fan of Korean Drama? Well, don’t worry, as we can get you on that! Can even hear you saying, "saranghae,". This article is for Korean Drama lovers like you. Read the full article to get the pronunciation of Korean words that are most commonly used in K-dramas.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 7, 2025, 14:07 IST

Top 20+ Korean Words for K-Drama Fans: If you are a Korean drama lover, just like other fans out there, then this article is for you to learn and speak Korean in a fun way. Might have probably heard of the words "oppa," "saranghae," or "aigoo" repeatedly. They are not only words but also hold a deep meaning. Learning Korean words not only enhances your way of viewing these K-dramas, but you will learn something new. Here are 20+ popular Korean words and phrases that every viewer should know!

1. Common Korean Words & Phrases in K-Dramas (with Meanings and Usage)

Students can check the most commonly used Korean words here: 

Korean Word

Pronunciation (in English)

Meaning

Usage in K-Dramas

오빠

oppa

Older brother (used by females to older males)

Romantic interest or older male friend

언니

eonni

Older sister (used by females)

Friendly or sisterly term

hyung

Older brother (used by males)

Between close male friends

누나

noona

Older sister (used by males)

Affectionate or respectful term

아줌마

ajumma

Middle-aged woman

Refers to older ladies like aunties

아저씨

ajeossi

Middle-aged man

Used for older men, often strangers

사랑해

saranghae

I love you

Common in romantic K-Dramas

고마워

gomawo

Thank you (informal)

Used among friends or loved ones

감사합니다

gamsahamnida

Thank you (formal)

Used in polite or formal situations

미안해

mianhae

I'm sorry (informal)

Apologising to close ones

죄송합니다

joesonghamnida

I’m sorry (formal)

Formal apology

ne

Yes

Often used for agreement

아니요

ani-yo

No

Used to deny or disagree

진짜?

jinjja?

Really?

Expression of surprise

대박

daebak

Awesome / Amazing

Reacting to something cool or shocking

아이고

aigoo

Oh my! / Oh dear!

Used to express tiredness, stress, or shock

화이팅

hwaiting / fighting

You can do it! / Good luck!

Encouragement before a challenge

잘 자

jal ja

Good night

Casual goodbye before sleeping

배고파

baegopa

I'm hungry

Often used comically or casually

어디야?

eodiya?

Where are you?

Asking someone’s location

왜?

wae?

Why?

Simple question used frequently

그만해

geumanhae

Stop it

Used in angry or serious tones

 

2. Popular K-Drama Expressions Explained

  • Oppa, Saranghae!

If you have seen romantic K-dramas, then you might know about these words. It means “Oppa, I love you!” and is used when a female confesses her love to an older male.

  • Daebak!

This exclamationary word means ‘Oh Wow’ in english. 

  • Aigoo!

The meaning of this word is ‘Oh My Gosh’. 

3. Bonus Words That K-Drama Fans Will Recognise

Check the table below to learn,

Korean Word

Pronunciation

Meaning

바보

babo

Fool / Silly person (used jokingly or affectionately)

jjang

Best / Awesome

멋있다

meoshitta

Cool / Handsome

깜짝이야

kkamjjakiya

You scared me!

귀여워

gwiyeowo

Cute

 

Some More Common Korean Phrases For Beginners

Korean Word

Pronunciation (in English)

Meaning

Usage in K-Dramas

안녕

annyeong

Hi / Hello / Goodbye

Informal greeting to friends or close ones

괜찮아?

gwenchana?

Are you okay?

Asking about someone's well-being

몰라

molla

I don't know

When someone is unsure or unaware

알겠어

algesseo

I understand / Okay

Indicating comprehension or agreement

빨리

ppalli

Hurry up / Quickly

Often used to urge someone to move faster

가자!

gaja!

Let's go!

Encouraging others to depart or start an activity

맛있다

masitta

Delicious

Complimenting food

진심

jinsim

Seriously / Genuinely

Emphasizing sincerity or truth

어떡해?

eotteokhae?

What do I do?

Expressing helplessness or concern in a situation

미안해

mianhae

I'm sorry (informal)

Apologizing to close friends or family

보고 싶다

bogo sipda

I miss you

Expressing longing for someone

힘내!

himnae!

Cheer up! / Be strong!

Encouraging someone going through a tough time

잘 가

jal ga

Go well / Goodbye

Casual farewell when someone is leaving

뭐?

mwo?

What?

Simple, informal question for "what"

정말?

jeongmal?

Really? / Seriously?

Expressing surprise or seeking confirmation

제발

jebal

Please

Often used with an earnest or pleading tone

안돼

andwae

No way / Can't do it

Expressing refusal or impossibility

축하해

chukhahae

Congratulations

Congratulating someone on an achievement

수고했어

sugohaesseo

Good job / You worked hard

Acknowledging someone's effort

밥 먹자

bap meokja

Let's eat

Casual invitation to eat

 

Hangul

Romanisation

Part of Speech / Category

Meaning / Usage

진짜?

jinjja?

Phrase

“Really?”—used to express surprise or disbelief in dramas

혼족 / 혼밥 / 혼술

honjok / honbap / honsul

Nouns (modern slang)

“Solo‑tribe” lifestyle: doing things alone (e.g. eating alone = honbap; drinking alone = honsul)

파이팅!

paiting! / hwaiting!

Interjection

Cheer of encouragement like “You can do it!” or “Let’s go!”

애교

aegyo

Noun (cute/slang)

Displaying cuteness or affection through gestures or speech—often seen in K‑pop and dramas

고수

gosu

Noun (slang)

“Expert” or “pro” (originally martial arts, now gaming mastery)

아리랑

Arirang

Noun (cultural term)

Iconic Korean folk song / cultural symbol; evokes nostalgia or homeland feelings

4. Why K-Drama Words Are a Fun Way to Learn Korean

Well, learning with the help of K-dramas can improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. Not only this, learning the language can make your viewing experience much better and get to know about their culture as well. 

The Importance of Formality in Korean

Korean language can be spoken both formally and informally depending on the age, relationship and other factors as well. Check the example below: 

  • "Thank you" can be gomawo (informal) or gamsahamnida (formal)

  • “I’m sorry” becomes mianhae (informal) or joesonghamnida (formal)

So whenever you will be watching these dramas, pay attention to how the characters talk based on their roles.

Now that you know about these words, start recognising in the next K-drama that you will binge-watch. Don’t forget to open this article while watching the drama to improve your vocabulary skills. Happy Learning. 

Who knows? This could be your first step toward becoming a full-fledged Korean speaker!

Other Related Links

100 Basic Korean Words with Meanings PDF

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News