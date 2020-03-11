Top Law Entrance Exams in India | AILET | SLAT | MH CET | LSAT | SET | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

CLAT Exam is one of the top Law Entrance exams which that give you a golden ticket for admission to NLUs. However, apart from NLU, if you wish to join top Law colleges in India or some top foreign university such as Harvard, Yale among others, here is a list of top Law entrance exams that you must prepare for this year. Know which Law Entrance exam to target this year for building a bright career in the domain of Law. Let us know from our expert, Mr. Amit Poddar from TIME Education out about the top Law Entrance exams that are popular in India apart from CLAT Law entrance exam. For the aspirants, it is important to understand that CLAT exam is not the only Law entrance exam that holds a promise of bright future for you. Thought it can't be denied that NLUs are most sought after colleges in the domain of Law in India and they only accept the score of CLAT exam, however there are other top Law colleges that offer bright career growth. Therefore, it is important to find out about the Law colleges apart from NLUs and the separate Law entrance exams conducted by them. NLU Dwarka - AILET Exam NLU Dwarka, which is a separate NLU from among the top 21 NLUs doesn't consider CLAT score for shortlisting candidates for admission. It has it's separate Law entrance exam. It is known as AILET exam. It is an important Law entrance exam on the lines of CLAT exam. It should be noted that in AILET exam, Legal aptitude section still persists however CLAT exam conducting body has dropped this section from the CLAT Exam. The time limit of NLU Dwarka is comparatively less and more no. of questions will be seen, if compared to CLAT Exam. Therefore, aspirants need to prepare a different strategy to prepare for AILET exam depending upon the exam pattern. Also Read: How to prepare for CLAT 2020 without coaching? Symbiosis Law Entrance Exam Earlier this exam was known as SET Law entrance exam. But, now this exam is popularly known as 'SLAT'. It also has an exam pattern similar to CLAT exam. Take a look at the SLAT exam pattern:- Section Number of Questions Total Marks Logical Reasoning 30 30 Legal Reasoning 30 30 Analytical Reasoning 30 30 Reading Comprehension 30 30 General Knowledge 30 30 Total 150 150 of questions - 150 questions, MCQ based

Duration - 9.30 am to 12.00 noon (150 minutes)

Duration - 9.30 am to 12.00 noon (150 minutes)

Marking Scheme- no negative marking for wrong answers Candidates aspiring to keep options open for other good Law colleges should appear for SLAT as well. Maharashtra CET Law Entrance Exam MHTCET Law entrance exam allows candidates from all the regions of India to seek admission in Maharashtra law colleges. There is no such clause that restricts 'outside Maharashtra' aspirants to apply for the Law course. State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts the exam once in a year for the aspirants. It is again a Computer Based Test. Section Name Number of Questions Duration Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning 30 120 Minutes General Knowledge and current affairs 40 Logical and Analytical Reasoning 30 English 50 Total 150 2 Hours Marking Scheme: Each question carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking for the law course LSAT Exam LSAT exam is conducted for two different categories of aspirants: LSAT International Exam- For aspirants seeking admission to Law colleges outside India. Candidates willing to pursue Law from Canada, USA, Australia can apply through LSAT). You can apply to Harvard, Stanford, Yale and other top universities though the score of LSAT. It is conducted by LSSAC. Exam Pattern There is Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, English, and Experimental section

Experimental section - the score of this section is not considered while calculating the overall percentile.

LSAT India - It is conducted for aspirants seeking admission in top Law colleges of India. It is an offline (pen and paper based) exam which is conducted only for Indian Law colleges. Exam Pattern Exam Duration - 2 hours and 55 minutes No. of questions - 115 Questions Sections Covered No. of Question Time allotted per section Analytical Reasoning 23 35 minutes Logical Reasoning – 1 22 35 minutes Logical Reasoning – 2 23 35 minutes Reading Comprehension 24 35 minutes Variable 23 35 minutes Total 115 2 hours 55 minutes Marking Scheme - there is no negative marking for the wrong questions Top Colleges that accept LSAT India score Indore Institute of Law, Indore NMIMS School of Law, Mumbai VIT Law School, Chennai Faculty of Law, ICFAI University, Jaipur Presidency University, School of Law, Bangalore