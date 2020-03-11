Top Law Entrance Exams in India | AILET | SLAT | MH CET | LSAT | SET | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

|
CLAT Exam is one of the top Law Entrance exams which that give you a golden ticket for admission to NLUs. However, apart from NLU, if you wish to join top Law colleges in India or some top foreign university such as Harvard, Yale among others, here is a list of top Law entrance exams that you must prepare for this year. Know which Law Entrance exam to target this year for building a bright career in the domain of Law. Let us know from our expert, Mr. Amit Poddar from TIME Education out about the top Law Entrance exams that are popular in India apart from CLAT Law entrance exam.
For the aspirants, it is important to understand that CLAT exam is not the only Law entrance exam that holds a promise of bright future for you. Thought it can't be denied that NLUs are most sought after colleges in the domain of Law in India and they only accept the score of CLAT exam, however there are other top Law colleges that offer bright career growth. Therefore, it is important to find out about the Law colleges apart from NLUs and the separate Law entrance exams conducted by them.
NLU Dwarka - AILET Exam
NLU Dwarka, which is a separate NLU from among the top 21 NLUs doesn't consider CLAT score for shortlisting candidates for admission. It has it's separate Law entrance exam. It is known as AILET exam. It is an important Law entrance exam on the lines of CLAT exam. It should be noted that in AILET exam, Legal aptitude section still persists however CLAT exam conducting body has dropped this section from the CLAT Exam. The time limit of NLU Dwarka is comparatively less and more no. of questions will be seen, if compared to CLAT Exam. Therefore, aspirants need to prepare a different strategy to prepare for AILET exam depending upon the exam pattern.
Symbiosis Law Entrance Exam
Earlier this exam was known as SET Law entrance exam. But, now this exam is popularly known as 'SLAT'. It also has an exam pattern similar to CLAT exam.
Take a look at the SLAT exam pattern:-
Candidates aspiring to keep options open for other good Law colleges should appear for SLAT as well.
Maharashtra CET Law Entrance Exam
MHTCET Law entrance exam allows candidates from all the regions of India to seek admission in Maharashtra law colleges. There is no such clause that restricts 'outside Maharashtra' aspirants to apply for the Law course. State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts the exam once in a year for the aspirants. It is again a Computer Based Test.
Marking Scheme: Each question carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking for the law course
LSAT Exam
LSAT exam is conducted for two different categories of aspirants:
Exam Pattern
Exam Pattern
Exam Duration - 2 hours and 55 minutes
No. of questions - 115 Questions
Marking Scheme - there is no negative marking for the wrong questions
Top Colleges that accept LSAT India score
