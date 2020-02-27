CLAT 2020 - Section-wise Preparation Strategy | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) is a test of aspirant's aptitude willing to enter in the domain of Law. To crack CLAT exam, an aspirant common sense and logic comes into play. It is also important to note that there is no prescribed or set syllabus for the CLAT Exam. And the introduction of several changes in the exam has put aspirants in a fix. To gain good percentile in CLAT exam, aspirants are advised to focus on section-wise preparation strategy. To help the candidate prepare a foolproof plan, our expert, Mr. Amit Poddar, is here to guide you about how to take forward section-wise preparation of the CLAT 2020 exam. Find out easy and practical tips to streamline your section-wise preparation tips for CLAT 2020 here: Section-wise Preparation tips for CLAT 2020 CLAT tests your basic knowledge from each section. Let us find out the key areas that you must prepare from each section here: CLAT English Section Lot of paragraph based questions is expected in CLAT Exam this year. Out of these paragraphs, students will be asked question based on inference, understanding, interpretation are expected in the exam. Therefore, candidates can expect questions on Paragraph Completion - In such type of questions an incomplete paragraph will be provided and candidates will be given options to choose the correct choice that aptly completes the paragraph. Inference based questions - In such type of questions a paragraph will be provided with options. Candidate will have to choose the option that highlights the essence of the paragraph correctly. Tips to Prepare - Appear for Mock tests regularly. Section-wise tests are another best option if you want to save time and shift your focus on preparation of one section only. Analyse your strengths and weaknesses in this area and then work on them. Solve vocab, grammar and reading comprehension based question keeping a stop watch by your side. Time your speed of solving questions. Take corrective actions post you solve your mock test. CLAT Maths Section Prepare your basic mathematics for the CLAT Exam. Advanced mathematics is not expected however, a test of basic numerical ability questions is sure to come in the exam. In Quant section also, aspirants can expect Inference based questions wherein a lot of reading will be required to understand the scenario. Paragraph with multiple options would be given and candidate will have to choose the option that correctly supports the inference. In the past few years, Maths section was of moderate difficulty level. Questions were time taking. Therefore, questions selection is crucial to crack maths section of CLAT exam. Therefore, it is important to identify the tough questions and leave them. Your performance in the CLAT exam will be judged on percentile scored in the exam. Tips to Prepare - Look for shortcuts techniques and practice fast calculation to gain an edge on this section. Revise your Maths NCERT from class 7th to class 10th earnestly. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on concepts in which you are weak at present. CLAT Reasoning Section Reasoning section is a basic test of your logic. Questions based on mathematical and English based reasoning are expected in the exam. Questions such as - Assumptions, conclusions, inference, arguments, course of action, and cause and effect are expected in the exam. For mathematical based reasoning, prepare topics such as number series, coding, decoding, blood relations and other areas like. Tips to Prepare - Pick books and study material that has lot of questions based on the themes mentioned above. CLAT General Knowledge Section In GK section, questions based on current affairs will be seen in CLAT this year. Static GK has been dropped from 2020 onwards. As the syllabus for the GK is vast, questions from multiple areas such as Science, Technology, History, Sports, & Economy can be asked from the aspirants. Therefore, it is important for the aspirants to stay updated with the happenings, schemes, laws and incidents that took places in the last 10-11 months. Tips to Prepare - Read Newspaper regularly, read magazines of last 1 year related to current affairs. Stay updated with the happenings around you. Solving such questions won't be a problem if you invest 10-15 minutes daily on Earlier, a student appearing for CLAT exam was expected to score more than 120 out of 200 marks for admission in NLU. However, with less no. of questions in the exam this year, it would be easy for the candidates to handle the time pressure while attempting the exam. CLAT entrance exam is not solely about the test of your subjective knowledge, but it also aims to test candidate's time management and stress management skills. To score a good percentile while handling the pressure of less time to solve ample questions is the challenge with every CLAT aspirant has to go through. In Summation... Therefore, CLAT aspirants are advised to prepare for all the section with equal focus. Don't shift your entire focus on the strong areas, leaving weak areas behind. Work in a way that you get an overall good percentile in the exam. There is no second level screening for admission to National Law University (NLU). To crack CLAT exam, try to balance the score in all the sections.