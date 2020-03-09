How to prepare for CLAT 2020 without coaching? | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) is an all India based law entrance exam. Undeniably, it is difficult for the students appearing for the first time to target NLUs because no less than 50000-55000 aspirants appear for the CLAT entrance exam every year. Therefore, the key is to focus on the preparation and for that one need not necessarily take the help of coaching center to excel in the CLAT exam. As they say "self-study is the best study", therefore the no. of hours you dedicate at home for the preparation of CLAT exam matters more than the fact whether you have joined a coaching center or not. In this article, you will find out practical tips to clear CLAT exam without joining coaching center. Difference between Percentage and Percentile It is important to relate your CLAT exam preparation with the preparation of the competitors. It is because unlike your class 12th where 'percentage' benchmarks the performance of the candidate, in the entrance exams, it is 'percentile' which is calculated by comparing your performance viz-a-viz performance of the other candidate. In other words, CLAT exam is not about the percentage of marks scored, but about the percentile scored. To elaborate, let us take this example. A candidate scored 90% above in 12th standard, he/she is considered good for applying to all the colleges of various universities pan India. Whereas if in terms of percentile, the same candidate sits for CLAT exam and has scored less than 70 percent marks, yet he/ she might stands out to be the topper. This is because the rest of the students who appeared for the exam have scored less than 70 per cent overall marks in the exam. Also Read: How to prepare for CLAT 2020 in 3 months? | Expert Speak How to prepare for CLAT exam without coaching? Preparing for any entrance exam without coaching is indeed a tough task if you don't have a right strategy in place. Whether you take help of study material available online (such as books, notes, and previous year question papers) or take help from experts in your family, authentic source of guidance is essential to ace the exam. At present there are four sections, English, Maths, Reasoning, and General Knowledge. Legal Aptitude section has been removed, however a few questions touching Legal aspect might be asked in other sections in the form of reading paragraph or current affairs. So here are few tried and tested tips that will help you prepare for CLAT exam without coaching: Download online study material - Lot of free study material text is available online.

- Lot of free study material text is available online. Appear for Mock Tests - You can prepare for the exam by appearing for several Mock Tests also

- You can prepare for the exam by appearing for several Mock Tests also Seek expert guidance - Take help of family members to understand the concepts in which they are expert and you need guidance Also Read: CLAT 2020 - Section-wise Preparation Strategy | Expert Speak CLAT Exam - Section-wise Preparation Tips Take a look at few tips that will help you frame an effective strategy to ace the CLAT exam:- English Section - When it comes to English section, do not ignore topics such as Reading Comprehension (RCs), Grammar, and Vocabulary, they are essential to prepare for the exam. Apart from these topics, try to solve questions based on para-jumbles, and summary based questions. Work on all these areas and topics regularly. Buy a booklet that carries extensive study material pertaining to the CLAT English section. Develop vocabulary skills and practice grammar exercises. Go online also to appear for the mock tests and time your speed and accuracy when you appear for the Mocks. General Knowledge Section - For the GK section, try read newspapers regularly and refer to the magazines of last one year to brush up your knowledge related to the current events. This is one section in which you need to study a lot as the area is very wide. Question from any genre related to politics, law, science, sports, economy and others can be asked. This is a very board section, therefore, stay updated with the current events, and especially those where any constitutional amendment is involved, laws are introduced or removed etc. Maths Section - To prepare for the complete Maths syllabus, pick NCERT books starting from 7th class till 10th class. Go thoroughly through each chapter and revise all the topics from there. After revising all the chapters, practice MCQs and solve mock tests as well. Reasoning Section - This section is a little tricky as compared to other sections where direct knowledge and skills can be applied to solve and understand topics. In reasoning section, every topic and type of question is application based and will required a different approach to solve it. Direction-sense question

Blood relation

Number series

Critical reasoning

Assumption-conclusion To prepare for this section, refer to good notes and videos by experts. Frame your own strategy to solve reasoning questions. Why CLAT Mock Tests? Mock Test is another barometer to measure your performance and the scope of improvement required to excel in the exam. When you appear for the CLAT mock test, you will be able to relate your prepration with other aspirants and see at what rank you stand currently. It is important to measure your performance vis-à-vis performance of other candidates. It is because you will be competing against approximately 55000 candidates for admission to around 2500 seats with all the NLUs in the country. In this scenario, Mock Test acts as a guide to monitor your performance and will also help you analyse where you need to practice more. Mock tests are available online also; you can buy a course or appear for some free mock tests as well. Concluding There is no hard and fast rule that attending coaching classes for the preparation of the Law Entrance Exam is the sure shot way to get admission in Nation Law Universities (NLUs). Preparing for CLAT exam is manageable at home as well, provided you have right strategy in place to study at home. Dedication and determination is the key. Also remember that it is essential to appear for the Mock tests to gain confidence for the D-day to score a high percentile in the CLAT exam. For more such videos on CLAT exam, please visit jagranjosh.com!