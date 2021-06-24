Top colleges in Maharashtra accepting 85 percentile MAHCET Score

MAHCET is a prominent and competitive management entrance exam. Find the list of top MBA institutes that accept a score of 85 percentile and above for granting admission to the aspirants at MBA section of jagranjosh.com

MAHCET is no lesser than CAT, when it comes to competition. There has always been a lot of jostling and mad rush amongst the candidates to get into the good MBA colleges that come under the MAHCET. But before we discuss the good colleges of MAHCET, it’s very imperative to know some key points about the MAHCET for pursuing MBA in 2021.

MAH MBA CET 2021

As per the Maharashtra Unaided private professional Institutions Act 2015, the competent authority shall conduct the MAH MBA /MMS CET 2021 for admission in full time post graduate programme in MBA in Maharashtra for the academic year 2021-23. MAH CET 2021 for MBA/MMS is conducted online; one can apply at DTE Maharashtra MAH CET 2021 official website in online mode. MAH MBA CET/MMS CET 2021 entrance exam is a computer based exam. Another interesting fact about this exam is that if the number of candidates appearing for this exam is more than it conducts multiple sessions in a single day.

Ins and Outs of MAH MBA /MMS CET

Each year DTE Maharashtra conducts this exam and set eligibility criteria for admissions. Any candidate possessing a bachelor in any discipline with minimum 50 percent or equivalent CGPA from any recognized university can apply for this exam.

As far as the syllabus and the question paper patter is concerned then it is also neck to neck with CAT/XAT for its level of questions. Let’s have a look at the table which gives us the clear view about its pattern:

Topics No. of Questions Maximum Marks Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension 50 50 Abstract Reasoning 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 Logical Reasoning 75 75 Total 200 200

List of Top colleges of Maharashtra that accept more than 85 percentile for admission

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai Maharashtra. Narsee Monjee Insitute of Manangement Studies (NMIMS), Vile Parle (West), Mumbai Maharahtra. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Andheri (West), Mumbai Maharashtra. Chatrapati Shahu Central Institute of Business Education and Research, Kohlapur. Symbiosis Centre for Management and HRD, Pune. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai Maharashtra. Institute of Management, Development and Research, Sion (East), Mumbai Maharashtra International School of Business and Media, Pune.

Let’s have a glimpse of the Top 5 B–Schools of Maharashtra:-

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Mumbai

Established in 1965 by Mumbai University in collaboration with the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, JBIMS Offers various programs like Masters in Management Studies (MMS) Pogramme, Part Time Programme, Doctoral Programme and Msc Finance. To get into this prestigious college you need to have at least 95 percentile in your kitty and the number of seats to offer is also very handful.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

Established in 1981, got decent placement history with Average salary package around 9 lacs p.a., it is ranked as top college in the category of private B-school. One needs a decent percentile around 90 percentile to get into this prestigious college.

Narsee Monjee Insitute of Manangement Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai

It has got Grade A accreditation by NAAC. With the strong alumni network and highly qualified and seasoned faculty members, it is ranked a top MBA college in India for its programme in Banking and Finance. Aspirants need to have 90+ percentile to grab a seat in this dream college.

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

One of the reputed B – schools with its students placed in top MNCs. The Aspirants need to have more than 95 percentile in their kitty to get an admission in this college. It is known for its collaboration with foreign universities for students and faculty exchange programme.

Symbiosis Centre for Management and HRD, Pune

If you are looking for really a good college which can get you the reputed degree in HRM then it is surely the good one. You need to have a decent percentile to grab a seat in this esteemed college.

So, Get Set Go!!

We believe that after reading this article you will be having a fairly good idea to aim for the best colleges under the MAH MBA /MMS CET. We wish you all the very best for your MAH MBA /MMS CET 2021 exam.

