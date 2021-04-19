Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Final Answer Key 2021 OUT, Download TCS TPS Answer Key @tpsc.gov.in

Tripura Civil Service & Police Service Final Answer Key 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final answer keys for the recruitment of Tripura PSC Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam against the advt no 03/2020 can download the final answer keys through the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.gov.in.

TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam 2021 was held from 10, 12 & 15 May 2021 for 40 vacancies. The candidates can download set wise TCS TPS Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.gov.in. Click on TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam Answer Key against the advt no 03/2020 Final Answer key. A PDF will be opened. Download TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam Answer Key against the advt no 03/2020 and save it for future reference.

Download TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam Answer Key 2021

It is expected that the commission will now release the mains result on its website within this month. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the Main Examination in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the Personality Test.In no case, a candidate will be considered for Personality Test unless he/she appears in all the papers of the Main Examination. If a candidate remains absent in the Personality Test, his/her candidature will not be considered for final selection.

A total of 40 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 30 Vacancies are for Civil Services and 10 are for Tripura Police Services. The candidates can directly download TPSC TCS TPS Mains Exam Answer Key by clicking on the above link.