Tripura PSC Interview Result 2020 Out for Sub-Inspector Posts @tpsc.gov.in, Check Selected List Here

Tripura PSC Interview Result 2020 Out for Sub-Inspector Posts: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the result for the Sub-Inspector Posts on its official website. All candidates who have appeared for the Interview for the Sub-Inspector Posts can check the result available on Tripura PSC official website -tpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Tripura PSC, the result for the Sub-Inspector Posts against Advertisement vide No.03/2019 dated 09.03.19 and Corrigendum dated 10.03.2020 has been published on its official website.

Notification further says ,"Under mentioned candidates are recommended for appointment to the post of the Sub Inspector of Police (Men)(Un-Armed and Armed Branch) and Women(Un-Armed Branch, Group-C Non-Gazetted under the Home (Police) Department, Govt of Tripura in the given order of merit giving due weightage to their preferences."

Candidates can check their result for Sub Inspector of Police-Men (Unarmed & Armed)/Sub Inspector of Police-Women (Unarmed). Notification further says, "Due to non availability of suitable/eligible candidates, no one could be recommended against the following vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police-Men (Unarmed & Armed) & Sub Inspector of Police-Women (Unarmed), Government of Tripura."

Candidates should note that all the certificates of the recommended candidates will be verified by the concerned department as per terms and condition of eligibility before issuing offer of appointment. All such candidates appeared for the Interview for the Tripura PSC Sub-Inspector Posts can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Tripura PSC Interview Result 2020 for Sub-Inspector Posts





How to Download: Tripura PSC Interview Result 2020 for Sub-Inspector Posts