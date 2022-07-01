TS TET Result 2022 (Out): Download @tstetresults.cgg.gov.in, Check Marks Direct Link Here

TS TET Result 2022 has been announced by The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State on tstetresults.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can download from here.

TS TET Result 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State, on 01 July 2022, has announced the result of the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022). Candidates who have attended the TS TET 2022 on 12 June 2022 can now check their marks on the official website (tstetresults.cgg.gov.in) by clicking on the result link by using their details such as 'Hall Ticket Number' and 'Date of Birth'. The candidates can check their marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately.

Such candidates can also TS TET Result Direct Link below:

How to Download TS TET Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of TS TET which is tstetresults.cgg.gov.in Now, click on 'TSTET Results - 2022’ given under the 'Services' Section It will redirect to the result pager where you are required to login Now, Check TSTET Marks

What is TS TET Scores Validity?

The validity period of the TET qualifying certificate is valid for the lifetime of an appointment unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana.

The exam was held across all 33 districts in the State in two shifts i.e. from 9.30 A.M. to 12.00 and from 2.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. Candidates who have qualified this exam are, now, eligible to apply for the teacher posts to be offered for classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parisha d, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools ofTelangana State.