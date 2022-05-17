TSCAB DCCB Result 2022 (Out) @tscab.org: Download Assistant Manager Prelims Selection List Here

TSCAB DCCB Result 2022 Download: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has announced the result of the prelims exam held on 24 April 2022 for the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates can download TSCAB AM Result by visiting the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org.
TSCAB DCCB Result Link for all the districts including Adilabad, Hyderabad Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Warangal are given below for the candidates.
TSCAB DCCB Result Download Links:
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Adilabad DCCB
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Hyderabad DCCB
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Karimnagar DCCB
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Mahabubnagar DCCB
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Medak DCCB
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Nalgonda DCCB
Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination for the post of Assistant Manager in Warangal DCCB
Shortlisted candidates will now be required to appear for the main exam.
How to Download TSCAB DCCB Result 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org
- Click on ‘Click here for results of Preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Manager in DCCBs’
- A new page will be opened where you are required to click on the result link for the region you have applied
- Download TSCAB DCCB Result PDF
- Check roll numbers of selected candidates