TSCAB Staff Assistant Result 2022 (Released): Download DCCB PDF Here

TSCAB Staff Assistant Result 2022 has been announced by Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited . The candidates can download TSCAB Result PDF below

TSCAB Staff Assistant Result 2022 Download: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has uploaded the result of the prelims exam for the post of Staff Assistant on tscab.org. Candidates who appeared in TSCAB Staff Assistant Exam on 24 April 2022, can download TSCAB Result from the official website. However, TSCAB Staff Assistant Result Links are also given below.

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Adilabad DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Hyderabad DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Karimnagar DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Khammam DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Mahabubnagar DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Medak DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Nalgonda DCCB

Click here to download the list of Roll Number of shortlisted candidates for the Main examination to the post of Staff Assistant in Warangal DCCB

How to Download TSCAB Staff Assistant Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of TSCAB and click on the link ‘Click here for results of Preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant in DCCBs’ Click on the result links for Warnagak, Nalgonda, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hyderabad and Adilabbad. Download TSCAB Staff Assistant Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the main exam which will be of 160 marks and consists of 160 Multiple-Choice questions on General/ Financial Awareness, Awareness on Credit Cooperatives, English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability