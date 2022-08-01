TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 (Released) @tslprb.in, Check SI/Transport Constables Hall Ticket Link

TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022: SLPRB Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the SCT SI Civil and other posts on its official website- tslprb.in. 

TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 Download
TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 Download

TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on its official website. TSLPRB is set to conduct the Preliminary written exam for the above posts on 7th August 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm. 
All those candidates who have applied successfully for the  SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and other posts can download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 through the official website -www.tslprb.in.

However you can download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below. 
Direct Link to Download: Telangana SPRB SI Admit Card 2022

All the Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts of  the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables can download their Admit Card till 5th August 2022.

In a bid to download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login c credentials into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in. 

As per notice released, the Preliminary written test will be held on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm in 503 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other Towns throughout the Telangana State for 2,47,217 Candidates.

Process to Download TSLPRB Police Constable Admit Card 2022
   

  1. Visit the official website.i.e.tslprb.in.
  2.     Click on Download Hall Tickets link available on the home page. 
  3.     Enter required credentials and click on the submit button.
  4.     The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5.     Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.