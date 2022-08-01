TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 (Released) @tslprb.in, Check SI/Transport Constables Hall Ticket Link

TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on its official website. TSLPRB is set to conduct the Preliminary written exam for the above posts on 7th August 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.
All those candidates who have applied successfully for the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and other posts can download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 through the official website -www.tslprb.in.
However you can download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: Telangana SPRB SI Admit Card 2022
All the Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts of the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables can download their Admit Card till 5th August 2022.
In a bid to download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login c credentials into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in.
As per notice released, the Preliminary written test will be held on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm in 503 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other Towns throughout the Telangana State for 2,47,217 Candidates.
Process to Download TSLPRB Police Constable Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website.i.e.tslprb.in.
- Click on Download Hall Tickets link available on the home page.
- Enter required credentials and click on the submit button.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.