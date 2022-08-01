TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 (Released) @tslprb.in, Check SI/Transport Constables Hall Ticket Link

TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022: SLPRB Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the SCT SI Civil and other posts on its official website- tslprb.in.

TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on its official website. TSLPRB is set to conduct the Preliminary written exam for the above posts on 7th August 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and other posts can download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 through the official website -www.tslprb.in.

However you can download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Telangana SPRB SI Admit Card 2022





All the Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts of the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables can download their Admit Card till 5th August 2022.

In a bid to download the Telangana SLPRB SI Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login c credentials into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in.

As per notice released, the Preliminary written test will be held on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm in 503 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other Towns throughout the Telangana State for 2,47,217 Candidates.

Process to Download TSLPRB Police Constable Admit Card 2022

