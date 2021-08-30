TSPSC Admit Card 2021 for Jr Assistant and Sr Assistant to Release Tomorrow @tspsc.gov.in, Exam on 6 September

TSPSC will release the admit card for Jr Assistant and Sr Assistant on 31 August 2021 on tspsc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Centre Here

TSPSC Admit Card 2021 for Sr Assistant and Jr Assistant: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published an important notification regarding the written test for the post of Senior Assistant & Junior Assistant-cum-Typist on its website - tspsc.gov.in. As per the notice, TSPSC Exam for the said posts will be conducted on 06 September 2021 and the admit card will be uploaded on 31 August 2021.

The notification reads, “It is hereby informed that, the candidates who are appearing for Written Examination for the post of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University vide Notification No.03/2021, which will be held on 06/09/2021, can download their Hall tickets on Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from 31/08/2021 onwards.”

TSPSC Assistant Exam Pattern

There will be 300 questions of 300 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Language Paper-I: General Studies and General Abilities 150 150 150 min English and Telugu Paper-II: Secretarial Abilities and Computer Applications – Diploma Standard 150 150 150 min Secretarial Abilities – English & Telugu

and

Computer Applications – English Only

Syllabus

Paper-I: General Studies and General Abilities

Current Affairs – Regional, National and International International Relations and Events. General Science; India’s achievements in Science and Technology Environmental issues and Disaster Management Economy of India and Telangana Geography of India with a focus on Telangana Indian Constitution and Polity with a focus on local self-Government Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana Policies of Telangana State History of Modern India with a focus on Indian National Movement History of Telangana with special emphasis on Movement for Telangana Statehood Basic English (10th Standard).

Paper-II: Secretarial Abilities and Computer Applications – Diploma Standard

Mental Ability. (Verbal and Non-Verbal) Logical Reasoning. Comprehension & Re-arrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage. Numerical and Arithmetical abilities. Basics of Computers Microsoft Office Automation MS-Excel MS-PowerPoint Internet & Networking Basics Basics of Database

The Written Examination (Objective Type) will be held at the following centers or as may be decided by the Commission:

Hyderabad Karimnagar Khammam Warangal Nizamabad Mahaboobnagar Ranga Reddy Sanga Reddy Nalgonda Adilabad

TSPSC is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 127 Posts of which 112 are for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist and 15 for Sr Assistant.