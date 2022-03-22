TSPSC DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) for ANM Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the DV Admit Card for the posts of Post of ANM/MPHA on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

TSPSC DV Admit Card 2022 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the document verification for the posts of Post of ANM/MPHA (F) in TVVP (HM&FW Dept.) vide Notification. No. 05/2018 on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the above posts from 26/03/2022 to 01/04/2022. All those candidates who have qualified successfully in the written exam for the document verification can download their Admit Card from the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified successfully in the written exam held for the post of ANM are able to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process for the same. Candidates can download TSPSC DV Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TSPSC DV Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in/ Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link- Provisional List of Hall Ticket Numbers of the Candidates picked up for Verification of Certificates for the post of ANM-MPHA (F) in TELANGANA VAIDYA VIDHANA PARISHAD (HEALTH, MEDICAL& FAMILY WELFARE DEPARTMENT) vide Notification No.05-2018, Dated.: 25-01-2018 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Download and save the TSPSC Admit Card 2022 for your future reference.

The candidates who have been selected for verification of Certificates for the above posts will have to produce the Original Certificates as mentioned in the notification during the time of verification of documents.

The verification of certificates will be held from 26/03/2022 to 01/04/2022 at TSPSC, Pratibha Bhavan Nampally, Hyderabad and the day wise schedule of Verification of Certificate is available on Commissions Website.

A total of 686 candidates have been selected for the document verification round against the 238 posts.