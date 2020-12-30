TSPSC FBO 4th Spell DV Schedule 2020-21 Released for Forest Beat Officer Post @tspsc.gov.in, Upload Documents till Jan 07

TSPSC FBO 4th Spell DV Schedule 2020-21: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for 4th Spell for the Forest Beat Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Forest Beat Officer Post in Department of Forest can check DV schedule available on the official website of TSPSC i.e- tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the Document Verification for 4th Spell for the Forest Beat Officer Post will be conducted in online mode.

Notification further says, "Candidates will have to send the hard copy to the Commission’s office by post / Courier. Candidates may note that the online submission will only be valid and the hard copies will not be sorted or examined."

Candidates should note that the certificates upload link will be made available from 01/01/2021 to 07/01/2021 and web link to exercise the web options will be made available from 01/01/2021 to 07/01/2021 on the Commissions website. All such candidates qualified in the in Physical Test & Walking Test (4th Spell) held from09/11/2020 to 12/11/2020 can check the DV details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

