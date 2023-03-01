TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023 Released For 783 Posts @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

The Telangana State PSC has released short notice regarding the exam schedule for the post of Group-II on its official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released short notice regarding the exam schedule for the post of Group-II Services (General Recruitment) on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above post against Notification No.28/2022 can download the PDF of the TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Group-II Services (General Recruitment) post on 29 & 30 August 2023.

You can download the TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023





It is noted that earlier TSPSC has released job notification for total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services including Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, District Probation Officer, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer and others.

Now the Commission has released the written exam schedule for the above posts which will be held on 29 & 30 August 2023.



Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their hall-ticket from the official website www.tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023: Details

Event Details Exam Name Group II Services i Advt No: 28/2022 Post Name Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, District Probation Officer, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer Exam Date 29 & 30 August 2023. Admit Card Uploading Date One week before the exam date

You can download the TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: TSPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2023