TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Lab Technician Posts Released @tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Lab Technician Posts (Notification No. 05/2020) on its website. All such candidates who have applied for the Lab Technician Posts in P V N R T V U (General Recruitment) can download their call letter through the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission i.e-tspsc.gov.in.



According to the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the Admit Card for the written exam for the Lab Technician Posts (Notification No. 05/2020) is uploaded on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

Candidates who have to appear for the written test for the Lab Technician Posts should note that they will have to provide their their login credentials including TSPSC ID and Date of Birth on the official website of TSPSC. You can download the TSPSC Lab Technician Hall Ticket 2020 also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had invited online application for the posts of Lab Technician Posts (Notification No. 05/2020) in P V N R T V U (General Recruitment). Commission will conduct the written examination for the Lab Technician Posts and candidates can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: TSPSC Admit Card 2020 for Lab Technician Posts