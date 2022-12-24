TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 581 Vacancies for Warden, Hostel Welfare Officer and Other Posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) published a notification for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II, Warden Gr-I, Warden Gr-II, Matron Gr-I, Matron Gr-II posts and Lady Superintendent. A total of 581 vacancies are available in the Tribal Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste Development Department, BC Welfare Department, and Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 06 January to 27 January 2023 through the Official Website of TSPSC (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). More details on TSPSC Job Notification are provided below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 06 January 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 27 January 2023
- Exam Date - August 2023
TSPSC Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Department
|Number of Vacancies
|Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I
|Tribal Welfare Department
|5
|Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II
|Tribal Welfare Department
|106
|Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II
|Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department
|70
|Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II
|Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department
|228
|Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II
|
Pre-Matric Boys Hostel - 87
Post-Matric Boys Hostel - 14
Pre-Matric Girls Hostel - 26
Post-Matric Girls Hostel - 13
|140
|Warden Gr-I
|
Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare
|5
|Matron Gr 1
|
Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare
|3
|Warden Gr-II
|
Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare
|3
|Matron Gr-II
|Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare
|2
|Lady superintendent Children Home
|
Women Development and Child Welfare Department
|19
Eligibility Criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I in Tribal Welfare Department - Must have passed Graduation in any University of India established or incorporated by or under a central act provincial act or an institution recognized by the university grants commission or an equivalent qualification, and with a Bachelor of Education.
- Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department - Graduation and Bachelor of Education.
- Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in BC Welfare Department - Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree of a University in India or an equivalent qualification with B.Ed.
- Warden - Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree of a University in India and B.Ed (Visual Handicapped / Hearing Handicapped). OR Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree and a Bachelor‟s Degree in Education of a university in India and D.Ed (Visual Handicapped / Hearing Handicapped) or any other equivalent qualification recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
- Lady Superintendent - A Graduate with B.Ed or equivalent of any University in India.
Salary:
- Hostel Welfare Officer Gr 1 - Rs. 38,890– 1,12,510/-
- Hostel Welfare Officer Grade 2 - Rs. 35,720- 1,04,430/-
- Warden - Rs. 38,890 – 1,12,510/-
- Matron and Lady superintendent - Rs. 35,720 – 1,04,430
Age Limit:
18 to 44 years
Selection Criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.
TSPSC Application Fee
- Application Processing Fee: Rs. 200/-
- Examination Fee: Rs. 80/-
How to Apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in)
- Click on the online Application Link provided on the Website,
- Provide Name, Date of Birth, requisite Educational Qualifications, Community, Gender, ExServicemen & Sports etc., displayed on the screen.
- Preview and Edit facility is available to make changes and then click on SAVE & PAY button for proceeding to the next step of making online payment of fee through the payment gateway.
- Pay Application Fee
- After payment of fee, the PDF application will be generated which contains the particulars furnished by the applicant. The applicant must download a copy of his/her submitted form (PDF).