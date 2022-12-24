TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 581 Vacancies for Warden, Hostel Welfare Officer and Other Posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission announced the vacancies for recruitment of 581 Warden, Hostel Welfare Officers and Other Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) published a notification for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II, Warden Gr-I, Warden Gr-II, Matron Gr-I, Matron Gr-II posts and Lady Superintendent. A total of 581 vacancies are available in the Tribal Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste Development Department, BC Welfare Department, and Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 06 January to 27 January 2023 through the Official Website of TSPSC (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). More details on TSPSC Job Notification are provided below:

TSPSC Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 January 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 27 January 2023

Exam Date - August 2023

TSPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Department Number of Vacancies Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I Tribal Welfare Department 5 Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Tribal Welfare Department 106 Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department 70 Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department 228 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II Pre-Matric Boys Hostel - 87 Post-Matric Boys Hostel - 14 Pre-Matric Girls Hostel - 26 Post-Matric Girls Hostel - 13 140 Warden Gr-I Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare 5 Matron Gr 1 Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare 3 Warden Gr-II Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare 3 Matron Gr-II Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare 2 Lady superintendent Children Home Women Development and Child Welfare Department 19

Eligibility Criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I in Tribal Welfare Department - Must have passed Graduation in any University of India established or incorporated by or under a central act provincial act or an institution recognized by the university grants commission or an equivalent qualification, and with a Bachelor of Education.

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department - Graduation and Bachelor of Education.

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in BC Welfare Department - Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree of a University in India or an equivalent qualification with B.Ed.

Warden - Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree of a University in India and B.Ed (Visual Handicapped / Hearing Handicapped). OR Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree and a Bachelor‟s Degree in Education of a university in India and D.Ed (Visual Handicapped / Hearing Handicapped) or any other equivalent qualification recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Lady Superintendent - A Graduate with B.Ed or equivalent of any University in India.

Salary:

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr 1 - Rs. 38,890– 1,12,510/-

Hostel Welfare Officer Grade 2 - Rs. 35,720- 1,04,430/-

Warden - Rs. 38,890 – 1,12,510/-

Matron and Lady superintendent - Rs. 35,720 – 1,04,430

Age Limit:

18 to 44 years

Selection Criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

TSPSC Application Fee

Application Processing Fee: Rs. 200/-

Examination Fee: Rs. 80/-

How to Apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022 ?