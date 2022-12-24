TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 581 Vacancies for Warden, Hostel Welfare Officer and Other Posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission announced the vacancies for recruitment of 581 Warden, Hostel Welfare Officers and Other Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) published a notification for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II, Warden Gr-I, Warden Gr-II, Matron Gr-I, Matron Gr-II posts and Lady Superintendent. A total of 581 vacancies are available in the Tribal Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste Development Department, BC Welfare Department, and Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 06 January to 27 January 2023 through the Official Website of TSPSC (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). More details on TSPSC Job Notification are provided below:

TSPSC Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 06 January 2023
  • Last Date of Online Application - 27 January 2023
  • Exam Date - August 2023

TSPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Department Number of Vacancies
Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I Tribal Welfare Department 5
Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Tribal Welfare Department 106
Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department 70
Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department 228
Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II 

Pre-Matric Boys Hostel - 87

Post-Matric Boys Hostel - 14

Pre-Matric Girls Hostel - 26

Post-Matric Girls Hostel - 13

 140
Warden Gr-I

Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare

 5
Matron Gr 1

Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare

 3
Warden Gr-II

 Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare

 3
Matron Gr-II  Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare 2
Lady superintendent Children Home

Women Development and Child Welfare Department

 19

Eligibility Criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I in Tribal Welfare Department - Must have passed Graduation in any University of India established or incorporated by or under a central act provincial act or an institution recognized by the university grants commission or an equivalent qualification, and with a Bachelor of Education.
  • Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department - Graduation and Bachelor of Education.
  • Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in BC Welfare Department - Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree of a University in India or an equivalent qualification with B.Ed.
  • Warden - Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree of a University in India and B.Ed (Visual Handicapped / Hearing Handicapped). OR Must possess a Bachelor‟s Degree and a Bachelor‟s Degree in Education of a university in India and D.Ed (Visual Handicapped / Hearing Handicapped) or any other equivalent qualification recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
  • Lady Superintendent - A Graduate with B.Ed or equivalent of any University in India.

Salary:

  • Hostel Welfare Officer Gr 1 - Rs. 38,890– 1,12,510/-
  • Hostel Welfare Officer Grade 2 - Rs. 35,720- 1,04,430/-
  • Warden - Rs. 38,890 – 1,12,510/-
  • Matron and Lady superintendent - Rs. 35,720 – 1,04,430

Age Limit:

18 to 44 years

Selection Criteria for TSPSC Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

TSPSC Application Fee

  • Application Processing Fee: Rs. 200/-
  • Examination Fee: Rs. 80/-

How to Apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Visit the website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in)
  2. Click on the online Application Link provided on the Website,
  3. Provide Name, Date of Birth, requisite Educational Qualifications, Community, Gender, ExServicemen & Sports etc., displayed on the screen.
  4. Preview and Edit facility is available to make changes and then click on SAVE & PAY button for proceeding to the next step of making online payment of fee through the payment gateway.
  5. Pay Application Fee
  6. After payment of fee, the PDF application will be generated which contains the particulars furnished by the applicant. The applicant must download a copy of his/her submitted form (PDF).

