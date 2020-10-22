TSPSC Resheduled Exam Date 2020 for Lab Technician Announced @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC Rescheduled Exam Date 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the written exam dates for Lab Technician on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Lab Technician posts can check the Rescheduled Exam date for the Lab Technician posts on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-tspsc.gov.in/.



As per the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, the Commission has decided to reschedule the written examination for the posts of Lab Technician (05/2020) on 13/11/2020 FN instead of 07/11/2020.

The short notification further says," It is hereby informed that, TSPSC has reviewed that some of the candidates are having required qualifications to both posts i.e., Lab Technician (05/2020) and Veterinary Assistant (06/2020) in P V Narasimha Rao Veterinary University, scheduled to be held on 07/11/2020. In order to avoid date clash it was decided to reschedule the written examination to the post of Lab Technician (05/2020) on 13/11/2020 FN instead of 07/11/2020."

Candidates who have applied for the Lab Technician posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Rescheduled Exam Date 2020 for Lab Technician Posts

How to Download: TSPSC Rescheduled Exam Date 2020 for Lab Technician

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-tspsc.gov.in/.

Click on the link LAB TECHNICIAN(05/2020) VETERINARY ASSISTANT(06/2020) IN P.V. NARSIMHA RAO TELANGANA VETERINARY EXAMINATION POSTPONED Displaying on the home page.

You will get the PDF of details Exam Schedule in a new window.

Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Lab Technician in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University in the State of Telangana.