TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download PDF Here and Know Assistant Surgeon Exam Dates

TSPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Download: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-A & Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-B on its official website at- https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ The CBRT Based Written Examination for the above posts is to be held on 15 March and 16 March 2023 FN & AN across the state.

Candidates who have applied for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Included in the Telangana Animal Husbandry Service post can download their Admit Card from the official website -TSPSC.gov.in.

Candidates who applied for these posts can download their admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TSPSC VAS Hall Ticket 2023

First of all visit to the official website-TSPSC.gov.in Click on the link Titled - TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 flashing on the homepage. On the page opened Enter TSPSC ID and DOB and Click on Download PDF. Download and save TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 for future reference. Alternatively candidates can download the TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

The Hall Tickets for CBRT Based Written Examination are available in the Commission’s Website from 10 March 2023, for the purpose of downloading and the same facility will be available till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of written Examination, i.e., 15 March 2023. Candidates may note that Paper-I i.e., General Studies and General Abilities is common for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-A & Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-B. Therefore, all the candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush. Candidates are directed to critically read and follow the Guidelines provided in the Hall Ticket.

Earlier TSPSC had invited online applications for the 185 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon TSPSC VAS 2023 posts in the Telangana Animal Husbandry Department.