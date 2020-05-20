UCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Assistant Sub-Inspector Posts, Opportunity for Intermediate Pass

UCIL Recruitment 2020: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector. Interested candidates can apply to the posts within 20 days (9 June) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 days (9 June) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

UCIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub-Inspector - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UCIL Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Intermediate from a recognised Board/University. Served in Defence/Para Military Force for at least 15(Fifteen) years and should serve in the rank of Havildar or equivalent.

Age Limit - not exceeding 48 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 28, 390/-

Selection Process for UCIL Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of written test.

Download UCIL Assitant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UCIL Assitant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of General Manager(I/P&IRs)/Project, Uranium Corporation of India Limited, PO: Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand – 832 102 by speed post/courier within 20(9 June 2020) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

