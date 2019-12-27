UGVCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 478 Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Posts @ugvcl.com

UGVCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL) Gujarat has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). The recruitment is being done to fill up 478 vacancies of Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Posts in field offices under the jurisdiction of UGVCL.

UGVCL Online Applications is starting from today i.e. on 27 December 2019 on www.ugvcl.com\careers and the last date for submitting UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Online Application is 16 January 2020.

Candidates who will successfully submit the applications shall appear for online test. Candidates are requested to visit for official website for regular updates regarding schedule of Online Test and other relevant notifications.

The selected candidate shall be appointed initially for the period of five years as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Assistant on regular establishment, in the pay scale of Rs. 25000-55800.Candidates shall be assigned work of Meter Reading, Billing and other Office/Field works.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 16 January 2020

UGVCL Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant - 478 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Full time Graduate in B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., B.C.A., and B.B.A. in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC with minimum 55% in final year..

Age Limit:

For Unreserved Category - 30 years

For Reserved Category – 35 Years

Selection Procedure for Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Post

The short listed candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the Online Exam

How to Apply for UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through the UGVCL’s Website www.ugvcl.com on or before 16 January 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (Rs.250.00 for ST & SC candidate) through Online Mode i.e. Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

UGVCL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

UGVCL Online Application