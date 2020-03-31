UKMSSB Result 2020 for Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Declared@ukmssb.org, Check Merit List Here

UKMSSB Result 2020: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the result for Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts can check their result available on the official website of Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)-ukmssb.org.

According to the short notification released by Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), selection list has been prepared on the basis of the performance in the Interview.

The Interview for the Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts was conducted from 28 February 2020 to 20 March 2020 by Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB). Candidates can check the result/merit list on the official website of UKMSSB.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) had notified for the vacant posts of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer under Uttarakhand Provincial Medical & Health Services Cadre against advertisement no. 37/2019.

How to Download UKMSSB Result 2020

Visit on the official website of UKMSSB - ukmssb.org.

Click on the link RESULT FOR THE POST OF ORDINARY GRADE MEDICAL OFFICER (UTTARAKHAND PMHS) displaying on the homepage.

You will get a new window where PDF of the Interview result will be displayed.

You should download and save of copy of the Interview result for the future reference.

