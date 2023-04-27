UKPSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2023 OUT at ukpsc.net.in: Download Link Here

UKPSC Assistant Accountant 2023 has been released by the Uttrakhand Public Service Commission at ukpsc.net.in. Check Download Link for Uttrakhand  Assistant Accountant Call Letter Here.

UKPSC Assistant Accountant 2023: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) issued the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant on April 27, 2023. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the commission. However, the direct link to get the admit card is also provided in this article.

The commission is conducting the exam on May 07, 2023. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the direct link in this article.

Organization Name

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)

Name of the Post

Assistant Accountant

Number of Vacancies

661 Posts

Category

Admit Card

Uttrakhand Assistant Accountant Admit Card Date2023

27 April 2023

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Exam Date 2023

07 May 2023

Selection Process

Written Test

Job Location

Uttarakhand

Official Site

ukpsc.gov.in

How to Download UKPSC Accountant Assistant Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of UKPSC - ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Click Here for Admit Card’ then ‘Admit Card for Assistant Accountant Exam - 2022’

Step 4: Login with 'Email ID and Password' or 'Application No. and Date of birth' or Login with Name, Father's Name and Date of birth'

Step 5: Download Uttarakhand Assistant Accountant Admit Card

UKPSC Accountant Assistant Exam Pattern 2023

There will be 100 questions for 100 marks on following subjects:

Section

Subject

No. of Questions 

Marks 

A

Commerce, Management

80

80

B

General Hindi

20

20

Total

100

100

 

