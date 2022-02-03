UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2022: Apply Online Till Feb 22 @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the update about the online apply schedule for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) post on its official website - ukpsc.net.in. Check details here.

UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2022 Notice: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the update about the online apply schedule for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) post. Candidates who have qualified successfully in the Assistant Prosecution Officer prelims exam can download the notice to apply for APO Mains Exam 2022 notice from the official website - ukpsc.net.in.

Commission has released the detail schedule for online apply process for the Assistant Prosecution Officer post mains exam. You can download the UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2022 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2022 Notice

Go to the UKPSC Application Portal -ukpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी मुख्य परीक्षा-2021 हेतु सफल अभ्यर्थियों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र एवं अभिलेख उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में’on the homepage. Login into your account using your ‘Email ID and Password’ or ‘Application Number and Date of Birth’ in the window. You will get access to the window to fill the Online Mains Form for Assistant Prosecution Officer .

You can direct download the link to apply online for Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains form.

According to the short notice released, Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for Assistant Prosecution Officer can submit their online mains form through the online mode on or before 22 February 2022.

In a bid to fill the online form, candidates will have to download the details documents with check list and submit the same with the essential educational and other certificates from the link given on the official website.

Commission will conduct the mains exam for Assistant Prosecution Officer on 08/09 June 2022.