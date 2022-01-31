UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Download PDF of Major Exam Schedule Here

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on its official website for all the major exams conducted in the year 2022. Download PDF here.

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the tentative Exam Calendar 2022 for all the major posts including Judicial Service Civil Judge, RO/ARO, Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) (Preliminary), Assistant Prosecution Officer, Geologist & Mine Officer, Forest Range Officer and others. All such candidates who have applied for various round of exam under the exams under UKPSC can download UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the exam schedule including Prelims/Mains/Screening including the duration of the said examination on its official website. Candidates can download the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Check Update

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page. Click on the link-“UTTARAKHAND PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION (UKPSC) EXAMINATION CALENDAR-2022 ” available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022. Candidates can download and save the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 for future reference.

However you can download the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 directly with the link given below.

According to the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 released, Commission will conduct the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Preliminary) Examination- 2021on 30 January 2022. The exam for Assistant Geologist (Scientific Branch ) (Main) Examination - 2021will be held on 14.03.2022.

The prelims exam for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) (Preliminary) Examination -2021will be he held on 03.04.2022 whereas Uttarakhand Secretariat & UKPSC- R.O./A.R.O. (Accounts) (Main) Examination – 2021 will be conducted on 07.04.2022. The mains exam for Forest Range Officer (Main) Examination- 2021will be held on 23.07.2022.

The Compute Type Test for RO/ARO ( Advocate General Office) (Computer Type Test) Examination-2021 (For ARO Post Only) will be conducted on 18.11.2022. Commission has declared the 04.12.2022 as the reserve date for the exam. Candidates who are part of various round of selection round for various posts under UKPSC can check the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022 with the link given above.

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2022: Time Table of Major Exams