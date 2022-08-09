UKPSC PCS Revised Mains Exam Date 2022 (Announced) at psc.uk.gov.in, Download PDF

Uttarakhand PSC has released the revised date for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Examination on its official website-psc.uk.gov.in. Download PDF.

UKPSC PCS Revised Mains Exam Date 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the revised date for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Examination on its official website. Now Commission will conduct the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Examination from 14 October 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination round can download the UKPSC PCS Revised Mains Exam Date 2022 from the official website- psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will now conduct the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination from 14-17 October 2022 onwards. Earlier the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination was scheduled to conduct from 20-23 August 2022.

Commission will release the fresh schedule to download the Admit Card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination on its official website. Candidates can download the UKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 2022 schedule and other updates from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UKPSC PCS Revised Mains Exam Date 2022