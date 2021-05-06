UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed till further notice

UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the Review Officer (Accounts)/Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) prelims exam. The notice regarding the postponement of UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2021 was on 5 May 2021 at its official website, ukpsc.gov.in.

As per UKPSC notice, in view of the current situation of COVID-19, the commission has postponed the UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 Exam scheduled on 23 May till further orders. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 Selection Procedure

The online process for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 was started on 05 March ended on 25 March 2021. The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims and mains exam. The prelims exam mark scheme will be as follows:-

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims 2021 Exam will be of 150 Marks for 150 Questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The questions will be asked from General Studies, General Intelligence and General Hindi. This drive is being done to recruit 19 vacancies of Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya, Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Commission, Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Sachivalaya and Assistant Review Officer (Accounts), Uttarkhand Public Service Commission. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

