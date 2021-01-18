UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Notification OUT @ukpsc.gov.in, Online Application Starts from 8 February
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Notification OUT @ukpsc.gov.in. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 February 2021 onwards.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 18 January 2021
- Commencement of submission of online application: 8 February 2021
- Last day for submitting exam fee through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card: 8 February 2021
- Last date for submitting hard copy of the application: 23 February 2021
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Vacancy Details
- Vyavasthapak - 2 Posts
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding graduation in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Hospitality and Hotel Administration from a recognized University.
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Experience - 2 years
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
UKPSC Vyavasthapak 2021 Salary - Level - 6 35, 400 - Rs. 1,12,400
Download UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Notification PDF
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Apply Online
How to apply for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to send the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Uttrakhand Public Service Commission before 23 February 2021.
UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Application Fee
- Unreserved Category - Rs. 150/-
- EWS - Rs. 150/-
- OBC - Rs. 150/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 60/-
Instructions for filling up the online application form:
- Candidates are required to read all instructions in order to fill up the application form for the above-mentioned exam.
- The documents and certificates should be dated either prior to the date of publishing the advertisement or up to the last date of advertisement.
- Steps of filling up the online application form - Registration (Personal Details), Educational & Other Details, Upload Photo, Signature and documents, make payment and print application.
- The mobile number and email id for registration can be used only once.
- After registering the application form, the candidates are required to save the ID and password for future reference.
- Information filled in the application form will be considered as final.
- The photograph and signature should be in JPEG format only.
- The application fee payment will be done only through credit/debit/net banking etc.
Latest Government Jobs:
Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 for 21 Principal, Clerk, Lab Attendant & Other Posts, Apply @ afschoolavadi.com
Rajkot Municipal Corporation RMC Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 122 Jr. Clerk Posts @rmc.gov.in