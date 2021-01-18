UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 Notification OUT @ukpsc.gov.in, Online Application Starts from 8 February

How to apply for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to send the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Uttrakhand Public Service Commission before 23 February 2021.

What is the salary required for UKPSC Vyavasthapak 2021?

The candidates who will be appointed for the Vyavsthapak (Administrator) Posts will get a salary of in the pay Level of Rs. 6 35, 400 - Rs. 1,12,400.

What is the age limit required for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 42 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021?

Candidates holding graduation in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Hospitality and Hotel Administration from a recognized University.

What is the last date of online application submission for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021?

The online applications for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021 will be submitted till 23 February 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application and submit it to the commission office before the last date.

What is the registration date for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021?

Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 February 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies are released for UKPSC Vyavasthapak Exam 2021?

This recruitment drive will be done for 2 vacancies of Vyavasthapak (Administrator) Posts.